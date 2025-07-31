Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sales surge by 50% — 'strongest launch ever for a Z Fold device'

Consumers have been so impressed by the changes Samsung made to its new foldable phones that they responded in a big way — as the Z Fold 7 produced a record-breaking milestone for the company. In a press release, Samsung says that it had “more Galaxy Z Fold7 pre-orders than any previous Z Fold device in US history.”

That’s remarkable considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 saw its price increase to $1,999, up from the $1,899 of the prior Z Fold 6. Compared to its predecessor, the Z Fold 7 sales are up 50% since officially launching on July 25. All of this shows how there’s significant interest in this best foldable phone contender.

Despite being one of the most expensive phones on the market, Samsung has delivered a sleeker design that makes the Z Fold 7 one of the thinnest phones available. It’s hard to fathom how thin and light it is unless you actually put it side-by-side with other flagship phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Additionally, it also helps that the Z Fold 7 gets the same 200MP main cameras as the S25 Ultra — while adding new Galaxy AI features and multimodal capabilities with Gemini Live.

Preorder sales for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are also up, with both models seeing a 25% increase in preorders compared to their predecessors. This is the strongest launch Samsung has seen to date with its foldable phone releases, which is impressive given that we’re seven generations in at this point. In our Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, we were particularly impressed by its larger outer screen and the introduction of Samsung DeX.

The response is clearly a positive one for Samsung, as we’re heading into the fall, where we’ll see other phone releases — like the Pixel 10 and iPhone 17. “Foldables have reached an inflection point as they are becoming a mainstream choice for users,” said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America. “When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked — and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers.”

Clearly, the redesign with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has struck a chord with many consumers, especially given how the Galaxy S25 Edge ushered in this new thin design philosophy with reportedly sluggish sales. Going forward, though, it’ll be interesting to see how the company evolves its phone design with future devices like the Galaxy S26.

