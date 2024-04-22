The 3 best bed toppers to pair with the Saatva Classic mattress

While Saatva make their own mattress toppers that are ideal for their top-rated Saatva Classic, there are plenty of other bed toppers that would make great additions to the luxury hybrid. One of our favorite topper deals helps you get 20% off the Plush Organic Mattress Topper at Birch Living, with a queen size now $399.

The Saatva Classic takes the top spot in our best mattress guide, but that doesn't mean its innerspring design can't be improved. For example, if you miss the body-hugging feel of memory foam, you can always add a queen-size Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper at Saatva for $445, which contains graphite-infused memory foam for cool comfort.

Currently, there are no sales on Saatva's range of toppers, but we can expect to see some price drops in the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales. There's also a great deal on an organic latex topper, where you can save up to $126 on the Organic Latex Mattress Topper at Turmerry. Plus, all featured toppers come with free shipping, a warranty and an at-home sleep trial.

Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper: from $325 at Saatva

In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found the mattress to excel in most areas, but we did detect some motion transfer. The lack of motion isolation could be explained by the absence of memory foam in its design, so the Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper could help bed-sharing couples (along with those who miss the body-cradling feel of memory foam). Our Saatva Graphite Topper review found the squishy foam helped to absorb movements on the sleep surface, while the pressure relief makes it one of the best mattress toppers for for back sleepers. There's currently no Saatva sales on this topper, but you get a 1-year warranty, free shipping and a 180-night home trial.

Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper: from $279 $348.89 at Birch Living

We rate the Birch Plush Organic Mattress Topper as one of the best organic mattress toppers, thanks to its luxurious multi-layer design containing a wool layer for breathability and cushioning comfort. This is an expensive topper, but it's full of certified organic materials, is great for those seeking a hypoallergenic bed topper, and has a premium design to match the Saatva Classic's. There's a 20% off deal on this mattress topper, with a queen now $399 (was $498.80). Extras include, 100-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 10-year warranty.

Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: from $150 $99 at Turmerry

The Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper is ideal to soften or firm up a mattress thanks to its customisable firmness and thickness options. While the topper becomes more expensive the firmer and thicker you go, this is still one of the most affordable organic latex toppers on the market. It's a perfect match for the Saatva Classic, thanks to it hypoallergenic materials and 5-zoned design for targeted support. There's an evergreen deal on this topper that reduces a 2"queen size medium to $239. Benefits include free shipping, 120-night sleep trial and a particularly generous 5-year warranty.

Where can I try a Saatva mattress?

If you want to try out the best Saatva mattress for yourself, you have two options: trying after purchase with your 365-night at-home sleep trial or trying before buying at the Saatva viewing rooms. The former gives you a whole year to literally sleep on your purchase, which is more than enough time to figure out whether it's the right mattress for you. However, be aware that if you decide it isn't for you, there's a $99 returns fee.

The second option is to try Saatva's range of mattresses at the brand's chain of viewing rooms. There are a total of 16 viewing rooms across the US, and these viewing rooms contain every Saatva mattress for you to try out. For more information read our guide to Saatva's viewing rooms.