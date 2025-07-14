Mattress toppers are a must for dorm beds — here are 5 post-Prime Day deals to shop from just $34

Need a mattress topper for your dorm bed but missed Prime Day? Not to worry, there are still plenty of mattress topper deals around. One great offer is the chance to save 15% on the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper with code TAKE15 at Linenspa, taking a twin down to just $33.99.

There are also rare deals on some of the mattress toppers we've tried and approved for our best mattress topper guide, including the cooling Molecule CopperWELL and the budget Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper.

That's why we've rounded up five of the best mattress topper deals to shop right now, so you can spruce up your dorm bed on a tight budget. Need a more heavy duty solution to a bad dorm bed? Some of the best mattresses are now discounted in this month's mattress sales.

1. Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $39.99 now $33.99 with TAKE15 Linenspa

Matching its Prime Day price on Amazon, this signature Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper has been restocked at Linenspa to bring you the contouring gel-infused memory foam comfort that makes it a bestseller. Available in two heights (2" or 3"), a 2" twin XL is now $36.54 with code TAKE15. Free shipping and a 3-year warranty apply.

2. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $199.95 now $149.95 at ViscoSoft

The Hybrid Lux features a half-pillow half-memory foam design that kept our testers comfy and supported during the our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review. A 25% discount is standard, which means you'll never have to worry about missing out on a better deal. The Hybrid Lux is available in a 3" or 4" height, and a 3" twin XL is now $159.95 (was $204.95). However, be aware that this item is high-demand, so you'll have to pre-order and wait up to two weeks for it to ship. Order now if you want to guarantee arrival before your first semester gets underway.

3. Serta ThermaGel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin XL was $54 now $44 at Amazon

Serta's trademark cooling ThermaGel is infused throughout this mattress topper to regulate temperature, while the foam is designed to contour the body in all sleep positions. A testament to how popular this foam bed topper is on Amazon, a twin-size is now sold out. However, you can still get a 20% discount on a twin XL, which gets you this bestseller for $44.

4. Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: twin XL was $179.99 now $161.33 at Amazon

Don't let the under-4-star rating fool you: we were seriously impressed with the cooling properties of this topper in our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review. We think it's perfect for both side sleepers and anyone who's going to a college in a warmer climate. The twin size is currently sold at Amazon but the dorm room friendly twin XL is both in stock and reduced to $161.33 (down from $179.99). While it's not as good as Prime Day's up-to-50%-off deal, this mattress topper is rarely ever on sale at Molecule so take advantage of the discount if you want high quality cooling.