Mattress toppers are a must for dorm beds — here are 5 post-Prime Day deals to shop from just $34
There are still plenty of deals on twin and XL mattress toppers to shop before school starts
Need a mattress topper for your dorm bed but missed Prime Day? Not to worry, there are still plenty of mattress topper deals around. One great offer is the chance to save 15% on the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper with code TAKE15 at Linenspa, taking a twin down to just $33.99.
There are also rare deals on some of the mattress toppers we've tried and approved for our best mattress topper guide, including the cooling Molecule CopperWELL and the budget Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper.
That's why we've rounded up five of the best mattress topper deals to shop right now, so you can spruce up your dorm bed on a tight budget. Need a more heavy duty solution to a bad dorm bed? Some of the best mattresses are now discounted in this month's mattress sales.
1. Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $39.99 now $33.99 with TAKE15 Linenspa
Matching its Prime Day price on Amazon, this signature Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper has been restocked at Linenspa to bring you the contouring gel-infused memory foam comfort that makes it a bestseller. Available in two heights (2" or 3"), a 2" twin XL is now $36.54 with code TAKE15. Free shipping and a 3-year warranty apply.
2. ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $199.95 now $149.95 at ViscoSoft
The Hybrid Lux features a half-pillow half-memory foam design that kept our testers comfy and supported during the our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review. A 25% discount is standard, which means you'll never have to worry about missing out on a better deal. The Hybrid Lux is available in a 3" or 4" height, and a 3" twin XL is now $159.95 (was $204.95). However, be aware that this item is high-demand, so you'll have to pre-order and wait up to two weeks for it to ship. Order now if you want to guarantee arrival before your first semester gets underway.
3. Serta ThermaGel Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin XL was $54 now $44 at Amazon
Serta's trademark cooling ThermaGel is infused throughout this mattress topper to regulate temperature, while the foam is designed to contour the body in all sleep positions. A testament to how popular this foam bed topper is on Amazon, a twin-size is now sold out. However, you can still get a 20% discount on a twin XL, which gets you this bestseller for $44.
4. Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: twin XL was $179.99 now $161.33 at Amazon
Don't let the under-4-star rating fool you: we were seriously impressed with the cooling properties of this topper in our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review. We think it's perfect for both side sleepers and anyone who's going to a college in a warmer climate. The twin size is currently sold at Amazon but the dorm room friendly twin XL is both in stock and reduced to $161.33 (down from $179.99). While it's not as good as Prime Day's up-to-50%-off deal, this mattress topper is rarely ever on sale at Molecule so take advantage of the discount if you want high quality cooling.
5. Lucid 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin XL was $74.99 now $66.28 at Lucid
Available in a 2", 3", or 4" height, the Lucid Memory Foam Mattress Topper was crowned the top budget bed topper in our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review. Although the Prime Day sale has ended you can still enjoy money off a twin XL 3" or 4" topper, which is lucky news for college students and a saving you don't want to let get away. Right now the 3" topper is $66.28 for a twin XL, reduced from $74.99. Alternatively, if you keep a close eye on the Lucid site you can sometimes catch a flash sale on the mattress topper.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health, interviewing a wide array of mattress and sleep experts to create well-informed articles about important topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders (from sleep apnea to night terrors), lucid dreaming, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing mattress topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and takes the lead on all content related to fiberglass-free mattresses for a clean, non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home, Homes & Gardens, and Marie Claire.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.