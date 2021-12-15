Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: Which one should you buy?

In this head-to-head, we compare Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers to see which of these highly rated accessories delivers on comfort, support and price. Both sit highly in our best mattress toppers guide and are designed to give your bed an extra dollop of all-over cushioning, support and (depending on the material), pressure relief.

Both Saatva and Tempur-Pedic make toppers that are so plush they rival some of the more affordable mid-range options in our best mattress guide. This is especially true of the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme, a three-inch slab of pure Tempur material that’s facing off here against the popular Saatva Mattress Topper.

In addition to adding either cooling, comfort, softness or firmness (depends on the material and thickness), these accessories are useful for extending the life of your bed as. Why? Because, in addition to a good quality mattress protector, they keep your mattress safe from spills, allergens and wear and tear.

Each brand makes two of the most well-rated options for all sleepers, so read on now to see who will emerge victorious in the battle of Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers.

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: Overview

Both offer premium comfort, cooling and support

Tempur-Pedic’s topper has a removable washable cover

Saatva’s has three materials on offer: latex, foam or graphite

Both Saatva and Tempur-Pedic are titans in the mattress world, with each delivering award-winning luxury beds. So, as expected, each brand’s toppers are also made to an excellent standard.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Saatva comes in your choice of three different materials: cooling Graphite, natural Latex, or contouring Foam with prices starting from $160 at Saatva for a twin size, with a queen costing $235.

The Tempur-Pedic is priced from $179, with a queen size costing $399 at Tempur. It’s also been sold out at Tempur-Pedic in every size but king for a couple of months now, but you can still find it at retailers such as Amazon and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Saatva offers a 180-night risk-free trial, plus free shipping within the contiguous US and a year’s warranty. Tempur-Pedic offers free shipping within the contiguous US, and a ten-year limited warranty, but there is no trial period.

Neither of these can be cleaned in the washing machine, although the Tempur-Topper Supreme has a removable cover that can be washed in cold water.

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: Prices

Tempur prices sit between Saatva’s latex and graphite options

Saatva’s range starts with an affordable foam topper

Tempur-Pedic’s topper often sells out so is harder to find

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme starts at $179 for a twin and rises up to $449 for a king size. We have seen this on sale in the past few months, with the biggest offer landing in September – up to $178 off and you got one of Tempur Pedic’s best pillows for free. It was ridiculously good value for money.

With Saatva the price you pay for the Saatva Mattress Topper depends on the material you choose, with the standard foam option starting at $160, and the latex and graphite starting at $220 and $235 respectively.

As you go up in size, some of the Saatva prices start to catch up with the Tempur-Pedic, with the foam, latex and graphite coming in at $295, $475 and $400 in a Cal king size. For the latest savings, see our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales and discounts.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Obviously the affordable choice here is Saatva’s standard foam option and the brand has an enviable reputation for making luxury sleep products. If you are looking for more comfort or cooling with the latex and graphite options, you are looking at prices on a par with the Tempur-Topper Supreme (see our best Tempur-Pedic mattress sales and deals guide for the latest offers).

At the time of writing there weren’t any deals on either, but it’s always worth keeping an eye out for site-wide promotions, bundle deals or sales throughout the year. It’s also worth knowing that Tempur-Pedic often sells out, which is a good sign for the popularity of this product, but it does mean you have to be quick if you see one available online, or buy it from a trusted third party retailer.

Winner: Tempur-Pedic

The all-foam Saatva is good value for money, and overall the range is excellent quality. However we feel that the Tempur-Pedic is well-priced for the quality and 3” thick layer of Tempur, and it’s a great way to experience some Tempur-Pedic mattress magic for much less than the cost of a full bed. So we’re giving this one to Tempur-Pedic.

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: Design

Saatva fits with straps; the Tempur-Pedic has no fastenings

Tempur has a washable cover; Saatva is spot-clean only

The Tempur-Pedic option is 3” deep; Saatva ranges from 1.5” to 3”

Both brands’ designs are straightforward, with a layer of foam and a cover. Saatva’s medium-firm memory-foam option is 1.5” deep and suitable for all sleeping positions, especially back and side sleeping, as it conforms to the shape of your body and minimizes motion transfer.

The latex option (1.5” deep) is excellent if you suffer from neck, back and shoulder pain. It’s durable, cozy, breathable and cushioning for pressure-point relief.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

If you want more cooling, then Saatva’s graphite offering is for you. Under the cooling organic-cotton cover is a layer of graphite-infused foam that draws heat away from the body. This sits on standard memory foam for plenty of cushioning comfort. Because of that dual layer, the graphite mattress topper is 3” deep, which makes it as plush and thick as the Tempur-Pedic offering.

The Saatva option is easy to fit on top of your mattress, attaching securely with four elasticated bands for a snug fit and no shifting. The Tempur-Pedic offering sits on top of the mattress without any bands or straps. While this can make it a little prone to shifting, if you have well-fitted sheets then it shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Still, some kind of fastening would have been preferable.

The topper is 3” tall, giving it an instantly luxurious feel with Tempur material conforming to your body’s shape. It also comes with a removable and washable cover, which is convenient if you want an instant refresh – ideal if you sleep hot and sweat in bed. While it can only be washed in cold water, the Tempur is more practical than the Saatva, which can only be spot cleaned and has no removable cover.

Winner: Saatva

The Saatva Mattress Topper uses elasticated straps to keep it in place. The Tempur Topper Supreme has none, so it has a higher chance of shifting around a little. It's the small things that make a big difference to sleep comfort, and from our experience toppers need to be well anchored to provide support and comfort. That said, we do like Tempur-Pedic's removable cover for washing

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: Materials

Saatva’s topper comes in foam, latex, or graphite

Tempur-Pedic uses its patented Tempur material

Both options are hypoallergenic

When comparing Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic, it’s important to note that both use high-quality materials. That said, when it comes to your choice of material, Saatva offers more variety with all-foam, latex, and cooling graphite-infused foam options. (If you sleep hot, also read our best cooling mattress guide.)

The all-foam option is made with high-density foam for pressure-point relief and contouring, while the buoyant, natural-latex option is made from renewable materials. The 3” graphite pad adds another layer with graphite-infused foam. All options are wrapped in an organic-cotton cover that is cooling and breathable. For more organic options, see our best organic mattress guide.

(Image credit: Saatva)

With its Tempur-Topper Supreme, Tempur-Pedic uses its proprietary Tempur material, which is durable, breathable and minimizes heat retention. Tempur prides itself on this material being unlike “ordinary memory foam – or any other material on Earth”. The material was originally created by NASA for use by astronauts to cushion them while they travelled, while back down on Earth Tempur tweaked it for use in mattresses.

As with the best memory foam mattress, all the materials used across both brands are hypoallergenic. So if you suffer from allergies or asthma, then you can sleep well knowing these conditions won’t be triggered by your bedding.

Winner: Saatva

While the Tempur material is award-winning and an excellent choice if you’re suffering from joint pain, Saatva wins here because it offers a greater range of materials that address a range of sleep issues. These include hot sleeping, back pain, and restlessness.

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic mattress toppers: User reviews

Plenty of positive feedback on Tempur-Pedic’s website

Hardly any user feedback on Saatva’s website

Majority 5-star rating for the Tempur Topper Supreme

Although there are many excellent reviews for Saatva’s mattresses on its website, there were limited reviews, but the user reviews we did find were very complimentary, with comments such as, “Totally worth paying the extra for this. Perfect for a hard mattress”.

On Tempur-Pedic’s website there are over 4,500 user reviews for the Tempur-Topper Supreme – nearly 3,500 of which are 5 out of 5 stars. Feedback includes comments such as, “I bought this and I no longer have hip pain” and, “We were a little skeptical and set to purchase a new mattress. This topper was a total game changer and is amazing.”

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

As mentioned, it’s difficult to compare user reviews here as Saatva has barely any feedback and Tempur has plenty. However, while there was no negative feedback for Saatva, some of Tempur-Pedic’s comments mentioned that the topper is too firm, and others bemoaned the fact there was no trial period.

Winner: Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic comes out on top here because it has a higher number of 5-star user reviews, with plenty of praise for the Tempur Topper Supreme. Saatva also has excellent feedback but there’s too few of them to analyze.

Saatva vs Tempur-Pedic: Which should you buy?

We feel there are enough differences here for most people to make an informed choice about what will suit them best. If you’re looking for a straightforward slice of cushioning comfort with extra cooling, then the 3” Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme is a great choice.

But do bear in mind that there is no trial, so once you buy, you’re locked in. However, this do-it-all topper is a strong choice for all body types and sleep positions, and it comes with a ten-year warranty too.

If you’re looking for a more personalized choice, or added cooling, then Saatva has what you need. The price range here is also better on the smaller sizes, with the all-foam option undercutting the Tempur-Pedic by quite some way. Saatva offers a trial period too – handy if you’re considering treating yourself to the more expensive organic latex option and want to be sure it fully hits the mark.

While neither are a long-term substitute for buying a new mattress if yours has seen better days, both are built to last and are excellent for giving your bed a big comfort boost in the interim, or for supercharging sleep in your guest bedroom.

