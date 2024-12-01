My favorite smart bed is $750 off today in Bryte's extended Black Friday sale — why I'd buy it

I recently tested the Bryte Balance AI-Powered Smart Bed at the Park Terrace Hotel in New York City and was blown away by its quiet operation, highly-adaptive comfort, and the array of features. You don’t have to book a hotel stay to experience the Bryte for yourself. Right you can save $750 on the Bryte Balance Smart Bed at Bryte during its extended Black Friday sale, with prices starting from $5,549.

As someone who has reviewed many of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers I can confidently say the Bryte Balance is unrivalled in tailored support and pressure relief — but it’s more than just a comfortable bed. I appreciated the gentle vibration of the silent alarm in the morning, and the immersive BryteScape experiences helped me drift off. And the sleep insights revealed how frequently the bed adjusted to my movements, which I found enlightening as I hardly noticed these shifts during the night.

Read my Bryte Balance hands-on review to find out why it’s my favorite smart bed. If you're inspired to buy a Bryte, act fact because this Black Friday mattress sale ends December 2. Don't hit snooze if you want to save big on the smartest bed out there.

Bryte Balance AI-Powered Smart Bed: from $6,299 $5,549 at Bryte

For me the 14" Bryte Balance Smart Bed delivers a personalized sleep experience like no other. This excellent smart bed features up to 90 foam-wrapped modules arranged in eight ergonomic zones (per side) that respond to your movements — either releasing pressure or adding support. These modules are remarkably discreet so you won't hear them shift, and the change in bed feel will be gradual and subtle. You can personalize the bed's firmness yourself in the Bryte App, too. Other features include a silent alarm that gently vibrates the surface to wake you up gradually (a nice change from the blare of an alarm clock), a library of immersive sound and motion experiences called BryteWaves to help you fall asleep, and sleep tracking with an AI-powered Sleep Concierge that shares your sleep data and recommendations in the Bryte App. Price history: It's not often we see the Bryte Balance on sale, outside of the max 30% discount if you pay with an FSA or HSA. For Black Friday weekend, all three sizes of the Bryte Balance are $750 off. A queen now goes for $5,549 (was $6,299) and a king/California king is now $6,249 (was $6,999). This deal runs through December 2 so w expect it to end straight after this year's Cyber Monday mattress sales.



Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | White Glove Delivery with assembly ($250)

