Missed the Cyber Monday mattress sales? 3 top deals still live — savings up to $1,193
When we say act fast, we really mean it — these Cyber Monday mattress sales are on their very last legs
Got so caught up in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you forgot about the most important purchase of them all? By which we mean mattress of dreams, of course. Well, you're in luck because a handful of Cyber Monday mattress sales are still running.
From our best mattress of 2024, the luxury Saatva Classic, to side-sleeper-favorite, the Helix Midnight Luxe, and the affordable Casper Sleep Element, there is something for every sleep style and budget. These are the mattresses we'd shop today, and recommend you do too.
There's still $400 off at Saatva, savings of up to $776 at DreamCloud and $238 off Casper at Amazon, bringing some of our favorite mattresses of the year down to the best prices we'll likely see again before President's Day in February. When we say act fast, we really mean it. These sales are on their very last legs.
1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic has been our #1 mattress since April 2022, impressing our testing panel again and again in our regularly updated Saatva Classic mattress review. It comes with a luxurious feel, exceptional support and outstanding pressure relief for a hotel-quality sleep experience in your own home. We expected our Saatva exclusive discount, which saves you $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic, to end by today but it is still active now. This means it is your very last chance to save this big in Saatva mattress sales before President's Day. A queen is now $1,695 (was $2,095) and you'll still benefit from Saatva's premium service including free White Glove delivery, lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial.
2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.33 now from $1002.54 at Helix
The Helix Midnight Luxe is another of our top-picks and we recommend it as the best mattress for side sleepers. This 4.5-star hybrid mattress is complete with a plush quilted pillow top and a zoned coil layer offering the balance of sink-in softness, contouring and robust lumbar support that side sleepers dream of. Our tester for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review enjoyed night after night comfort when sleeping on this medium-firm bed. Helix has extended its Cyber Monday sale, meaning you can still snap up 25% off and a free bedding bundle worth $418 with this mattress. But you can save more with our discount code TOMS27, which knocks 27% off, bringing a queen Helix Midnight Luxe to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). This translates to a combined saving of $1,193 and is among the best prices we've seen in Helix mattress sales. Free shipping, a 100-night trial and 10 to 15 year warranty still applies.
3. Casper Sleep Element mattress: was from $395 now from $276.49 at Amazon
The Casper Sleep Element is one of the best mattresses you'll find on Amazon. This firm memory foam mattress is made up of two foam layers where the upper layer provides cushioning comfort and the base provides sturdy support, best suiting stomach sleepers. It has been discontinued by the brand and doesn't appear in Casper mattress sales, so you'll have to shop at third party retailers. But this isn't a bad thing considering Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Casper deal has morphed into a week-long sale knocking 30% off this already budget mattress. The discount brings a queen size down to $416.49 from $595. This is far less than you'll pay for more advanced Casper mattresses, making it a great deal for those shopping a quality mattress on a budget. There's free shipping, a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial included too.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide with four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.