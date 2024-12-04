Missed the Cyber Monday mattress sales? 3 top deals still live — savings up to $1,193

Got so caught up in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales you forgot about the most important purchase of them all? By which we mean mattress of dreams, of course. Well, you're in luck because a handful of Cyber Monday mattress sales are still running.

From our best mattress of 2024, the luxury Saatva Classic, to side-sleeper-favorite, the Helix Midnight Luxe, and the affordable Casper Sleep Element, there is something for every sleep style and budget. These are the mattresses we'd shop today, and recommend you do too.

There's still $400 off at Saatva, savings of up to $776 at DreamCloud and $238 off Casper at Amazon, bringing some of our favorite mattresses of the year down to the best prices we'll likely see again before President's Day in February. When we say act fast, we really mean it. These sales are on their very last legs.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,395 now from $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic has been our #1 mattress since April 2022, impressing our testing panel again and again in our regularly updated Saatva Classic mattress review. It comes with a luxurious feel, exceptional support and outstanding pressure relief for a hotel-quality sleep experience in your own home. We expected our Saatva exclusive discount, which saves you $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic, to end by today but it is still active now. This means it is your very last chance to save this big in Saatva mattress sales before President's Day. A queen is now $1,695 (was $2,095) and you'll still benefit from Saatva's premium service including free White Glove delivery, lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.33 now from $1002.54 at Helix

The Helix Midnight Luxe is another of our top-picks and we recommend it as the best mattress for side sleepers. This 4.5-star hybrid mattress is complete with a plush quilted pillow top and a zoned coil layer offering the balance of sink-in softness, contouring and robust lumbar support that side sleepers dream of. Our tester for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review enjoyed night after night comfort when sleeping on this medium-firm bed. Helix has extended its Cyber Monday sale, meaning you can still snap up 25% off and a free bedding bundle worth $418 with this mattress. But you can save more with our discount code TOMS27, which knocks 27% off, bringing a queen Helix Midnight Luxe to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). This translates to a combined saving of $1,193 and is among the best prices we've seen in Helix mattress sales. Free shipping, a 100-night trial and 10 to 15 year warranty still applies.