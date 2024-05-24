I test the best memory foam mattress toppers —3 I'd buy in Memorial Day sales to soften a hard bed

If your mattress is too firm, then the budget-friendly way to soften your bed is with an ultra-plush mattress topper. Fortunately, the Memorial Day sales have offered us plenty of discounts on bed toppers, so I've rounded up my top three deals. This includes my favourite discount, a brand new offer where you can get 40% off the Tempur-Adapt mattress topper at Tempur-Pedic, with a queen-size now $251.40.

Other standout sales come from Puffy, the brand behind some of the best mattresses for plush comfort, and Viscosoft. All three of my picks add sink-in soft comfort to hard beds or new mattresses that need to be broken in.

Plus, each mattress topper features in our best mattress topper guide. They also all come with free shipping and generous warranties, so you know you're getting the best deal in the Memorial Day mattress sales.

1. Tempur-Adapt Topper: from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

After a weak 20% off discount, the 40% off Tempur-Pedic mattress deal on this topper is finally back. This takes a queen-size down to $251.40. This bed topper is a fraction of the price of a full Tempur-Pedic mattress, bringing you the brand's trademark pressure relief at a more affordable price. Our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review loved the plush cushioning it offered to side sleepers, but please note it may be too soft for back and stomach sleepers. While this topper cannot be returned, it does come with a generous 10-year warranty.

2. Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: from $199.95 $149.95 at Viscosoft

Our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review found this to be a great mattress topper for both side and back sleepers, and isolates motion well for couples. Its washable pillow top delivers a plush yet still supportive sleeping experience, but it may be too plush for stomach sleepers. Though not a budget option, it's now 25% off for Memorial Day, brining a queen down to $199.95. It also comes with a 90-day trial period and a three year warranty. Choose from a 3 or 4-inch profile; note that the latter will cost more.

3. Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: from $179 $152 at Puffy

The Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper is available in two firmness options, so opt with Soft if you want to add cushioning to a hard mattress. Our Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review found the 2.5-inch thick memory foam mattress topper to be perfect for adding comfortable memory foam contouring to any mattress. The 15% off Memorial Day sale brings the queen-size MSRP down to $195, and you can enjoy a 101-night trial and lifetime warranty.

Do mattress toppers work?

The only way a mattress topper can work for you and your sleep is by choosing one with the right features for you. For example, if you are looking to add comfort and soften a firm mattress, you'll need a thick (2" and over) mattress topper to add luxurious plushness. Some of the best memory foam mattress toppers can add comfort and pressure relief to a hard bed.

If you're looking to add firmness and support to a soft bed, look for a topper with different firmness options and dense, responsive materials such as natural latex. Also, if your mattress sleeps to warm, then you can always add a cooling topper, which usually has a breathable cover and foam infused with cooling gel, copper, or graphite.