7 big Prime Day cooling mattress topper deals ending tonight — beat the heat from just $38
Serta, Lucid, Linenspa and other cooling mattress toppers are still in the Prime Day sales but you only have a few hours left to browse these deals
There are still plenty of sleep deals around as Prime Week comes to an end, so what better way to enjoy a comfier night for less than by picking up a cooling memory foam mattress topper in the sales?
Amazon is still full of Prime Day discounts on bed toppers, but many brands behind this year's best mattress toppers (and top-rated mattresses) are hosting their own rival sales, too. Budget brand Lucid has now launched a 30% off sitewide sale, which means you can now buy a Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper for as low as $37.49.
Cooling memory foam mattress toppers provide the soft, body-hugging comfort of memory foam without the stuffy heat-trapping tendencies. So I suggest grabbing these mattress topper deals before this month's Prime Day mattress sales come to an end.
1. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was from $49.99 now from $37.49 at Lucid
As soon as Prime Week started, Lucid kicked off its 30% off sale, and it's brought some absolute bargains. We hailed Lucid's signature foam topper as the best cheap bed topper in our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review, as its ventilated design and heat-drawing gel infusion offer great temperature regulation for the price. We think this sitewide sale will end when Amazon's does, so grab a 2" queen size for $52.49 (down from $69.99) while you still can.
2. Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon
This memory foam mattress topper has gained a 4+ star score (out of an impressive 129,000+ ratings) on Amazon, and has already sold out over at Linenspa's official website. The topper is infused with cooling gel to regulate temperature and reduce the risk of night sweats. Right now, a queen is $50.99 (was $59.99) thanks to a 15% Prime Day discount.
3. Serta ThermaGel 3" Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $69.99 now $45.49 at Amazon
Boasting a 4.3 star rating, the Serta ThermaGel is brought to you by hotel-favorite brand Serta. Its trademark THERMAGEL features cooling particles and the memory foam is deigned to dissipate heat and improve airflow for a cooler sleep. With 20% off a queen is down to $75.92 from $94.99.
4. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: twin was $373.33 now $272.54 with code TOMS27 at Helix
At 3.75" thick, this hybrid topper impressed reviewers in our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review with its comfort-boosting thickness and excellent cooling features. Its cover is made from heat-dissipating GlacioTex (often found in the best cooling mattresses) and its layer of microcoils improves airflow. Thanks to our exclusive TOMS27 discount code, a queen is now down to $364.03 (was $498.66).This Helix mattress deal is set to end soon, though.
5. Casper Comfy Mattress Topper: twin was $199 now $159.20 at Casper
Okay, I admit this isn't billed as a cooling mattress topper per se, but just read our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review. This topper's perforated foam and soft-knit cover was more than enough to keep testers cool, and it's a great alternative to buying one of our picks in our best mattresses for side sleepers guide. Oh, and did I mention that it's hardly ever more than 10% off? So this Prime Day-rivalling 20% discount that reduces a queen to $239.20 (was $299) is a big deal.
6. Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper: twin was $329 now $279 at Tempur-Pedic
While the original Tempur-Adapt Topper was super comfortable, testers found it slept rather warm. However, this cooling upgrade (which costs an extra $60) gave testers for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review much cooler sleep with the same amount of comfort. There's now a 20% off sale at Tempur-Pedic, taking a queen to $359 (was $429). (You could also try the 40% discount code TOPPERS40, which sometimes gets me 40% off if I'm lucky.)
7. Sleep Innovations Cooling Comfort Gel Memory Foam Dual Layer Mattress Topper: twin was $109.99 now $75 at Amazon
Sleep Innovations' Dual Layer Mattress Topper is insanely popular on Amazon, with 4.4 stars and 32,000+ ratings. This half-foam, half-pillow-top hybrid topper is a bestseller that comes in three different models, but we suggest going for the Cooling Comfort model if you want to cool down your mattress. A queen size is now 23% off and down to $115.99 (was $149.99) in Prime Day deal.
