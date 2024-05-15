Helix’s best mattress topper for side sleepers drops to just $104 in early Memorial Day sale

Helix has already launched its early access Memorial Day sale, with 30% off mattresses and 25% off the Helix Plush Mattress Topper. But you'll have to be quick — some sizes have already sold out.

This 25% off saving mean you can buy a Cal king size Helix's plush mattress topper for just $104.30 (was $139). Introducing a quality mattress topper to your sleep set up can provide plenty of comfort, support and pressure relief for a fraction of the cost of one of the years best mattresses.

Helix is the brand behind our best mattress for side sleepers, the Midnight Luxe, and has so far rolled out some of the best Memorial Day mattress sales. However, if you're looking to gain the same pressure relieving support as the Luxe without buying a brand new bed, the plush mattress topper is the answer, giving your firm mattress an instant refresh. But you'll need to be quick if you want to snap on up thought - the topper is currently only available in Twin XL, Full and California King sizes.

Helix Plush Mattress Topper

Was: From $109

Now: From $81.80

Saving: Up to $34.80 at Helix



Summary: If you're looking to gain the same pressure reliving benefits of one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, Helix's plush mattress topper is the next best thing. Like the best mattress toppers on the market, the Helix offers plenty of support and pressure relief, and is designed to give you a sumptuous luxury hotel bed feel, providing pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. Handily, the topper is also machine washable and breathable, meaning you can use it all year round. It's also hypoallergenic, which is great news for anyone who suffers from seasonal allergies. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial Price History: There's always some kind of Helix mattress sale to be had, but the brand reserves its biggest discounts for major sales events. Right now there's 25% off the Plush mattress topper for the Memorial Day sales, with this being the largest discount you're likely to see. So if you're in the market for a topper, we'd recommend snapping this up. There's also 30% off mattresses, and you'll get two pillows thrown in to the deal.

Are mattress toppers worth buying?

Mattress toppers can be a great investment if you're looking to change the 'feel' of your bed. There are options that will allow you to either firm up or soften the feel of your mattress, with toppers being particularly useful to help break in a new mattress that might feel a little firmer than you'd like.

Mattress toppers can help to relieve pressure points, or add a plush layer of comfort to cradle the body. They are also often made with cooling materials, meaning they can be a godsend for hot sleepers. And, if your mattress is getting older but still has a few years left in it, a high-quality mattress topper can help to prolong its life even further.

A topper isn't a miracle worker though. It's not going to fix a mattress that's sagging and worn-out, and certainly won't cure a mattress with springs sticking out of it. Many are made out of memory foam, which can make a bed hot and they can be costly if you want to invest in a decent one. However, overall mattress toppers have a number of uses that can make them a worthwhile investment.