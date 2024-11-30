Black Friday is the best time to buy a twin Saatva Classic mattress — here's why

Twin size beds are perfect for guest rooms, growing children, or those who sleep alone. And Saatva make some of the highest quality beds around, including the Saatva Classic. The Black Friday deals are still live, meaning you can save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, bringing a twin size down to just $995 from $1,395. That’s double the discount we’re used to seeing and an incredible price on a luxury bed.

The Saatva Classic is rated as this year’s best mattress for all sleepers. Its versatility comes from its three firmness options, two height options, and its impressive support that suits every sleeping position. Made from five layers of luxury memory foam and individually wrapped coils, the mattress is a premium hybrid option, so a twin for under $1,000 is fantastic value.

While the Black Friday mattress deals have been and gone, this $400 off sale is still live. And we expect it to continue into the Cyber Monday mattress sales, so it’s well worth taking advantage of this weekend to shop. Here's why it’s the best deal we’ve seen on the Saatva Classic twin...

Saatva Classic mattress

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Classic tops our best hybrid mattress guide, thanks to its impressive five layer design that combines specialist high-density memory foam and individually wrapped coils. This creates a surface that is both responsive, supportive and comfortable. We awarded the mattress a full five stars in our Saatva Classic mattress review, with our lead tester praising the contouring pressure relief from the Euro pillow top as well as the targeted lumbar support. We tested the Luxury Firm option, which is suitable for most sleepers. But lightweight sleepers might want to opt for Plush Soft, and heavier sleepers might want the Firm for more support. Price history: This Saatva Black Friday sale, offering you $400 off when you spend over $1,000, is one we have seen during major sales events like Memorial Day, Presidents Day and Labor Day. It brings a twin size down to $995 (was $1,395), which is the best price you can get. In Saatva mattress sales throughout the year we often see tiered discounts, netting you just $200 off smaller sizes. So this $400 off is double the discount you can usually get. We expect the deal to last for a few more days, so make the most of the weekend to shop. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free white glove delivery

