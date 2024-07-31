The 5 best dorm bed mattress toppers on sale right now

If you're heading off to college soon, a mattress topper is the easiest way to make your dorm bed more comfortable. Luckily, we've found five great deals on bed toppers, including a sale where you can save 25% on the Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper at Viscosoft, with a 3" twin XL down to $149.95 from (was $199.95).

It's unlikely you'll be able to bring the best mattress for your sleep with you to college, but the right mattress topper is the next best thing. Here, we've rounded up the top five deals on the best mattress toppers, including Casper's 20% off sale and bed toppers under $50 from Linenspa and Lucid.

All of our picks are made from memory foam to soften a hard dorm bed, but we do have some firmer option from sleep brand Puffy. These are the best deals ahead of the Labor Day mattress sales in September, so we suggest snapping them up while you can.

1. Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper: was from $184.95 now from $139.95 at Viscosoft

Our testers for our Viscosoft Serene Hybrid Mattress Topper review loved the cushioned support this plush topper offers to side and back sleepers. Plus, it has a washable pillow top to keep your dorm bed clean. Thanks to a 25% off sale on all Viscosoft bed toppers, a twin XL is now down to $149.95. Benefits include a 5-year warranty, free delivery, and 90-day money back guarantee.

2. Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was from $39.99 now from $33.99 at Linenspa

The Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper tops our guide to the best cheap mattress toppers under $50 for its great pressure relief. You can now get 15% off the Linenspa Memory Foam Mattress Topper when you add it to your basket at Linenspa (no code required), which takes a twin XL size down from $39.99 to $33.99.

3. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper: was from $42.99 $49.99 at Lucid Mattress

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Topper comes in three different height options (2", 3", or 4") and is great for side sleepers who need pressure relief. Reviewers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review were also impressed with its ventilated design that added some great temperature control. Right now there's a 15% off summer sale at Lucid which brings a twin XL to $42.49 (was $49.99).

4. Comfy Mattress Topper: was from $199 now from $159.20 at Casper

The Casper Comfy Topper is now 20% off, which is a huge price drop considering there's usually no deal on this topper (and when it is, it's 10% off). This sale brings a twin XL down to $175.20 from $219. While it isn't as cheap as the above offers from Lucid and Linenspa, it's still a great deal on a mattress topper that our Casper Comfy Mattress Topper review praised for its cloud-like comfort and excellent temperature regulation.

5. Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper: was from $238 now from $202 at Puffy

This is the most expensive of our picks, but this deluxe mattress topper comes in both firm and soft, so it's great for stomach sleepers looking for more support. Our testers for our Puffy Deluxe Mattress Topper review also loved how it stays in place even for restless sleepers. Right now, you can get a twin XL for $211 (down from $248). Plus, you'll get a lifetime warranty, a 101-night sleep trial, and free shipping in one to two days.

What size are dorm beds?

The majority of dorm rooms are equipped with twin XL beds and mattresses (39 inches wide and 80 inches long), meaning you'll need to find twin XL bedding and accessories. Luckily, Twin XL is a standard bed size so you won't have to look too hard for suitable mattresses, toppers, and other bedding.

Our guide to this year's best mattresses for college students features twin XL beds for under $500, and you can find even cheaper beds in this year's best cheap mattress guide.