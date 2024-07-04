4th of July hybrid mattress sales — save up to $989 with today's best deals

As a team of mattress testers, we know how much of a difference the right mattress can make to your overall sleep quality. Hybrid mattresses are some of the most popular options, combining coils and foams for a perfect blend of support and comfort. And if you’re looking to invest in one, today's 4th of July sales are a great time to pick up a bargain, such as a saving of up to 60% on all Emma mattresses when you enter the discount code TOM10 at checkout.

Many of our picks in the best mattress guide are hybrids, thanks to their suitability to most types of sleepers. The coil support layer allows brands to pick a variety of materials to combine with them and gives plenty of choices to tweak to your sleeping style.

If you’re in the market for a new hybrid mattress, the 4th of July mattress sales are an excellent time to invest in a new bed for less. To help, we've rounded up 9 top hybrid mattresses.

1. Emma Hybrid Comfort: Was from $812 now $368.10 at Emma Sleep with code TOM10

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is a comfortable and supportive mattress. With five internal layers of foam and spring, the Emma Hybrid Comfort aims to support your body while delivering durability and a cool night's sleep. Sales from Emma Sleep typically range between 40% and 50% off, with the best deals reserved for major sales. Right now, there's 60% off the Emma Hybrid Comfort when you enter the code TOM10 at checkout. That brings the price of a queen down to an epic $593.10 (was $1,319) and means a maximum saving of $989.

2. Helix Midnight Luxe: Was from $1,373.75 now $961.63 at Helix Sleep

If you’re looking for the best mattress for side sleepers , the Helix Midnight Luxe is right at the top of the list. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , our tester was impressed with the deep pressure relief offered by the built-in pillow top and felt it was supportive enough for back sleepers, too. Motion isolation is excellent and temperature regulation is impressive (very hot sleepers can upgrade to a GlacioTex cooling cover). 30% off the Luxe is an epic deal and brings the price of a queen down to $1,661.66 (was $2,373.80). Plus, you'll get two free pillows.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress: was from $1,199 now $839.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

One of our recommended best cooling mattress picks, the Aurora Luxe has a GlacioTex cooling cover that removes excess heat from the mattress’ surface, as well as feeling cool to the touch. The Aurora Luxe is also customisable, meaning you can pick a firmness rating to suit your sleeping style. Brooklyn Bedding has upped their discount to 30% for the 4th of July sales with the code JULY30. That takes a queen mattress down to $1,585.50 from the MSRP of $2,265.

4. The WinkBed Plus mattress: was from $1,349 now $1,049 at WinkBeds

The WinkBed Plus is our pick of the best mattresses for heavy people , designed to support sleepers of up to 350lbs. It’s billed as a version of the brand’s flagship model, the WinkBed (which you can read more about in our WinkBed mattress review ), but the design is quite different. The mattress starts with dense foam to prevent sagging, followed by zoned latex to provide both support and softness where needed. The brand has an evergreen $300 discount, but this is still a great offer that takes a queen down to $1,699 from a MSRP of $1,999.

5. Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress: was from $1,349 now $799 at Nectar

The Nectar Premier Hybrid offers plenty of pressure relief from the plush memory foam, making it particularly suited to side sleepers. Motion isolation is excellent, and you won’t be disturbed by a restless partner, but it’s too soft for most stomach sleepers (try the DreamCloud above if you are a stomach sleeper and want a mattress for a similar price). A queen mattress is reduced by 40% to $1,099 from the MSRP of $1,799.

6. Avocado Green mattress: was from $1,399 now $1,189 at Avocado

Topping our best organic mattress guide, the Avocado Green is 100% certified organic and solidly made. Ideal for those looking for a true medium firm mattress, the Avocado Green has a zoned support core of coils, offering different levels of support across the mattress. There’s also a Dunlop latex comfort layer, with latex offering a slightly bouncier feel than you’ll get with memory foam. Avocado’s current 15% discount is particularly generous for the brand and takes a queen down to $1,699 from $1,999.

7. Purple Plus mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,199 at Purple

Purple’s mattresses are unique, thanks to the brand’s proprietary ‘GelFlex’ grid – a springy, elastic gel grid that melds to your shape, but springs back as soon as any pressure is removed. The Purple Plus offers plenty of cushioning and comfort without lacking any support. In our Purple Plus mattress review our tester felt comfortable in all sleep positions, and the mattress also does an incredible job of keeping sleepers cool. The $400 discount for the 4th of July sales is the most we ever see with the brand, and you can pick up a queen for $1,599 (MSRP $1,899) along with two free pillows.

8. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $839 now $449 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud offers superb pressure relief and outstanding comfort - but at a budget friendly price. The mattress sleeps firmer than advertised, but that means it’s particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, as well as being one of the best mattresses for back pain . There’s excellent motion isolation and reliable temperature regulation. Although the DreamCloud is never sold at MSRP, the current discount of 50% off is extremely generous, taking a queen down to $665 from a MSRP of $1,332.