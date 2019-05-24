25 of the Best Sony a6000/a6300/a6400/a6500 Accessories
25 of the Best Sony a6000/a6300/a6400/a6500 Accessories (They Also Make Great Gifts!)
Sony's a6000, a6300 and a6500 are the kings of mirrorless cameras—the a6400, which has a flip-up screen, is pretty good too—but to get the most out of them, you'll need a few upgrades, like better lenses, a flash or a microphone. Less-glamorous extras, like a spare battery and carrying bag, can also provide a better experience. Here are the best accessories for getting the most out of your Sony.
Credit: Shutterstock
JJC FA-SHC1M Black Hot Shoe Cover Cap for Sony A6000 A6300 A6500 (2-Pack)
Given how important the hot shoe is for attaching peripherals (like microphones), it's silly that Sony doesn't provide a protective cover for when the hot shoe is not in use. This model does that job, and because the little items are easy to lose, we recommend a two-pack.Credit: JJC
Afunta Screen Protector
Sony's articulating camera LCDs show nice images, but they scratch quite easily, so extra protection is essential. Afunta offers nice tempered-glass covers that won't degrade image quality. Afunta also makes a cover for the a6500's touch-screen LCD.Credit: Afunta
Tiffen 405UVP 40.5mm UV Protection Filter
If you are prone to dropping things or you're shooting in dusty or otherwise-harsh environments, a UV filter is a good way to protect your lens. This model fits the kit lens for the a6000, a6300 and a6500. For other lenses, see the filter sizes specified on their product pages.Credit: Tiffen
Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit
No matter how careful you are, you will get some schmutz on your lenses, as well as on the camera's LCD screen and OLED viewfinder. The included air blower and lens brush safely remove dust. Alcohol-free cleaning solution, lens tissue paper and microfiber cloths remove the rest. Altura's kit even has cleaning swabs for the delicate image sensor, in case dust sticks to this sensor during lens changes.Credit: Altura
Bounce Cards for Built-in Flash
Sony's built-in flash is good in a pinch, but it points straight ahead, casting harsh light on your subjects. These handy add-ons tilt the flash up to produce softer lighting—mimicking what add-on flashes can do. The kit includes three options, allowing you to control the intensity and color of the light.
Credit: FM Photography
MegaGear Ever Ready Neoprene Camera Case (with small lenses)
A case provides nice protection for your camera and prevents protrusions like the lens or grip from snagging on clothing or inside your bag. But many cases, with your camera inside, feel bulky. These slick neoprene covers (available in five colors), on the other hand, fit snugly on all four models. Note: They are designed for the 1.2-inch deep 16-50mm kit lens. Other small lenses, such as the Sony 20mm F2.8 Prime Lens, will also fit inside, but most others will not.
Credit: MegaGear
Tiffen 405CP 40.5mm Circular Polarizing Filter
A polarizing filter cuts the glare from bright sunlight, enhances contrast and produces richer colors. Not bad for 20-some bucks. This model fits the kit lens that comes with the a6000, a6300 and a6500. For other lenses, see the filter sizes specified in our recommendations.
easyCover Silicone Protection Cover for a6000/a6300
Keep your camera looking new and get a sturdier grip with these silicone covers, available in black and camo designs. One model fits the a6000 and a6300; another fits the slightly larger a6500. (An a6400 model is expected around mid-2019).
Credit: easyCover
JJC TM-F2 Wire Multi-Function LCD Timer Remote for time-lapse
Sony finally added time-lapse video to the a6400. But if you have any of the older models and really want to capture those sped-up movies of sunrises, clouds streaming by, the night sky or flowers opening, you now have a workaround. Start with the JJC TM-F2, which plugs into the camera's USB port and can be set to capture a photo, ranging from once per second to once per 100 hours. If you have a Mac, you can simply import the images into iMovie to create a quick time-lapse film. Windows users can purchase an application like the $69 Time-Lapse Tool to do the same. (There is also a free version, limited to 480p resolution.
Credit: JJC
Sony RMTDSLR2 Wireless Remote
The a6000, a6300 and a6500 can be controlled remotely from Sony's Android and iOS apps, but if you want something simpler, try this infrared remote. It allows you to trigger the shutter (immediately or after a 2-second delay) as well as start and stop video recording.Credit: Sony
SanDisk Extreme PRO 64GB UHS-I/U3 SDXC Memory Card
SanDisk's card provides plenty of storage and speed for capturing photos and movies. Its 95MB/s write speed can easily handle the 4K/UHD video that the a6300 and a6500 record (and this provides future proofing for a6000 owners when they get their next camera). Note that you need at least a 64GB capacity to shoot in Sony's highest-quality XAVC S video format (even for just HD video), because i the required file system needs that much capacity.Credit: SanDisk
SR Sun Room NP-FW50 Dual Battery Charger
If you purchase a second battery for your camera (which we recommend, given how power-hungry the a6000-series is), this dual battery charger comes with cables for both wall and car outlets. The NP-FW50 includes a 5-V, 2,100-mAh USB port for fast charging of smartphones, tablets and other devices.. Some other dual chargers include budget generic batteries, but we recommend using the Sony models, which are known for their long life.
Credit: SR Sun Room
Lowepro Passport Sling III
This is one of the slimmest options for carrying both your camera and extra gear. Its adjustable, padded compartments provide plenty of room for your camera, multiple lenses and/or an external flash or mic, plus smaller items like an extra battery or memory card.
Credit: Lowepro
Sony NP-FW50 Lithium-Ion 1020mAh Rechargeable Battery
The one real weakness of mirrorless cameras is battery life. The a6000 and a6300 are rated to take, at best, 400 shots before the battery drains. (The a6500 is rated for just 310.) And the number can be far less if you leave the screen on between shots or make more use of the built-in flash. For a long day of shooting, and especially for travel, this spare battery can double your battery capacity. It will save you lots of headache and heartache.Credit: Sony
LowePro Tahoe BP 150 Compact Camera Backpack
As your gear collection grows, you'll need to upgrade to roomier bags. LowePro's backpack-style bag has room for several lenses, chargers, external flashes and microphones, along with other kit items. Moveable dividers allow you to create snug nooks for your camera and accessories, and the bag is nicely padded to protect the gear from moderate bumps and drops.Credit: LowePro
ROXANT PRO video camera stabilizer Limited Edition
While these cameras shoot great video, their form factor makes the difficult process of handheld video even more awkward. This stabilizer provides a more suitable grip, plus adjustable weights that help hold the camera steady.
Sony ECMXYST1M Stereo Microphone
The a6000, and especially the a6300 and a6500, are such good video cameras that it would be a shame to spoil the footage with faint voices or the overpowering whoosh from even light breezes. This accessory attaches to the camera via Sony's multi-interface shoe. A pair of rotating microphones can be either set wide apart to record a broad soundstage or directed forward to focus on sounds directly in front of the camera.Credit: Sony
Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 OSS Lens
If you want to capture distant subjects, this is the perfect upgrade from the 16-50mm kit lens. This lens has a very sturdy, reassuring construction and smooth movement. The f/4.5 (wide) to 6.3 (tele) max aperture is a bit limiting for low light, but you'd have to pay far more to get a comparable lens with larger apertures (works with 49mm filters).
Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 Aluminum Tripod Kit
No matter how steady you stand, you can't hold a camera perfectly still for long exposure in low light or at night. Nor can you remain immobile while shooting a video. For that, you need a tripod. The Alta Pro 263AB 100 is constructed of sturdy but lightweight aluminum and includes a ball head that rotates 360 degrees and holds cameras of up to 15 pounds' worth of camera kit up to about 5.7 feet high. To get the best stability at different heights, the three legs lock at angles of 25, 50 and 80 degrees.Credit: Vanguard
Sigma 60mm F2.8 EX DN Art Portrait Lens
A portrait lens has two important attributes: A telephoto focal length (anything over 35mm on this camera) avoids the fun-house-mirror facial distortion of wider lenses, and a large aperture enables shallow depth of field for blurring anything behind your subject. This lens is exceptionally sharp, especially at this price. Don't worry if it rattles a bit when you take it out of the box. That's just the way the motor is built. It won't be a problem when the lens is in use (works with 46mm filters).Credit: Sigma
Sony SEL30M35 30mm f/3.5 e-Mount Macro Fixed Lens
Macro lenses open the world of the very small to your photography. Jewelry, flowers, insects and more all come to life with a lense like this. It can focus when held as close as 4 inches to your subject, and with a fairly wide focal length, you'll have to get pretty close. This lens lacks image stabilization — not a problem with the a6500, which has in-body stabilization. But it will require lots of light, a steady hand or a tripod when used with the a6000 or a6300 (works with 49mm filters).Credit: Sony
Sony HVL-F32M MI Flash
Like all built-in flashes, those on the a6000, a6300 and a6500 are great for brightening up shadows. But otherwise, they lend a cold look to nighttime photos, and you have a good chance of getting shots of people with red eye. The HVL-F32M is far more powerful, and the flash head can be angled to bounce light for a softer effect.
Sony E-Mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Lens
This "pancake-style" lens adds virtually nothing to the thickness of the a6000, a6300 or a6500, meaning it can slip into a coat pocket. The wide, 20mm focal length is good for tight quarters, whether you're inside or taking candid street photos. This is definitely not the sharpest Sony lens, but the slim profile might allow you to get shots that you couldn't get with Sony's other lenses, simply because it's so much easier to take the camera along (works with 49mm filters).Credit: Sony
Sony E-Mount 35mm f/1.8 Prime Fixed Lens
It's not supercheap, but this lens is perhaps the first one you should buy after the kit zoom. On a camera this size, 35mm is a "normal" lens that captures the world roughly the way we see it, producing natural-looking shots. It's an improvement over the kit lens, thanks to its sharper quality and especially the giant f1/8 aperture, with its great light gathering and ability to render lovely soft backgrounds. (This lens can also be used with 49mm filters.) Credit: Sony
Sony SELP18105G E PZ 18-105mm F4 G OSS
If you don't need a superlong telephoto, this 6X-zoom, good-for-almost-anything lens from Sony's top-quality "G" line is worth the investment. It covers everything from landscape and group photos to somewhat-distant wildlife. The f/4 aperture yields moderately shallow depth of field and admits enough light for many (though not the dimmest) indoor and evening settings. Smooth, silent electronic zoom is ideal for video. One annoyance: The lens resets to full wide every time the camera shuts down. Although this lens's 1-pound weight and 4.3-inch length aren't excessive, it will dwarf your svelte camera (works with 72mm filters).Credit: Sony