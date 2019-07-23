Best Action Cameras 2019

Action cameras aren't just ruggedized and protected against the elements, they offer ultrawide viewing angles to capture the full experience of ski runs, skateboard tricks, snorkeling adventures or just pet antics (several companies make harnesses for your dog).

After testing more than a dozen action cameras under a variety of conditions, including a mountain biking trip and a rafting adventure, we consider the GoPro Hero7 Black to be the best action camera overall. It offers the best video quality, has excellent image stabilization, is waterproof to a depth of 33 feet without requiring a protective shell, has a built-in touch screen and responds to voice commands.

If you're looking for something a bit less expensive, the Yi Lite is our current favorite budget action cam. For less than $100, you get electronic image stabilization, a responsive touch screen and 4K video at 20 frames per second — though you'll want to stick to 1080p.



DJI, the company best known for its drones, is branching into the action camera market with the DJI Osmo Action. This $349 camera can record video at 4K/60 fps, is water-resistant to 11 meters, and has electronic image stabilization. However, its most distinguishing feature is a color display on the front that lets you better frame shots when recording yourself. Check out our review of the DJI Osmo Action.

We've also reviewed the Sony RX0 II, which can record video at a super-slow mo 1,000 frames per second, but is a pricey $700. Other features include a 15.3MP sensor, Zeiss 24mm f/4 lens, 4K/30 fps video and has in-body electronic image stabilization, as well as a tilting display. However, we were put off by its cumbersome interface and high price.

The best action camera overall

GoPro Hero 7 Black The best action camera overall SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/60 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 12 MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 158 minutes | Water Resistance: 33 feet | Weight: 4.2 ounces Reasons to Buy Shoots impressively smooth video Improved touch controls on viewfinder TimeWarp feature takes great time-lapse videos Sharp 4K videos Great price for a full-featured action camera Reasons to Avoid Livestreaming could use some tweaks Fast charging requires you to buy a separate accessory Still images can be hit-or-miss $349 View at Walmart 616 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

GoPro is synonymous with action cameras, and for good reason. The company has always been the first to implement new features, better cameras and better designs, leading the competition to always play catch-up.

GoPro's latest flagship model, the Hero7 Black, continues that tradition. Building on the Hero6's design (waterproof to 33 feet, rear 2-inch color touch-screen LCD, voice control), the Hero7 adds 4K video at 60 fps and improved image stabilization that made all our footage look supersmooth. Plus, it can livestream to Facebook using the GoPro app. Once again, GoPro has made the best action camera you can get.



Best under $100

Yi Lite Best under $100 SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/20 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 16 MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 130 minutes | Water Resistance: None | Weight: 2.8 ounces Reasons to Buy Good-quality video Inexpensive 2-inch Gorilla Glass LCD touch screen Electronic image stabilization up to 1440p/30 fps Reasons to Avoid Waterproof case sold separately Quirky Android app $69.99 View at Amazon 254 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For less than $100, the Yi Lite is a well-designed camera that can shoot image-stabilized video at up to 1440p; it can also shoot video up to 4K/20 fps, but we found that 1080p mode offered some of the best video. Among budget action cameras, it had the most intuitive interface. Gorilla Glass protects its 2-inch touch screen, though you'll need to spend an extra $40 to get the camera's waterproof housing if you plan to take it diving.



Best 360 action camera

Rylo 360 Best 360 action camera SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 5.8K | Max Photo Resolution: 6K | Touch Screen: No | Battery Life: 60 minutes | Water Resistance: none | Weight: 3.8 ounces Reasons to Buy Intuitive 360 functions for action sports Pocketable design Easy-to-use app Connects wirelessly or via cable Everyday Case (included) connects to GoPro and Tripod mounts Image stabilization Reasons to Avoid Pricey Poor-quality video in low-light conditions $349 View at Adorama 285 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Rylo 360 is just as small as any GoPro, which makes it great for attaching to a helmet, bike, surfboard — whatever. What makes it particularly suited for action sports is its motion-stabilization feature, which keeps the horizon level no matter how bumpy the ride. However, if you're going to get it wet, make sure to purchase its Adventure Case ($69), since this camera lacks any sort of waterproofing.



Solid GoPro alternative

Yi 4K+ Solid GoPro alternative SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/60 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 12 MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 70 minutes | Water Resistance: None | Weight: 3.2 ounces Reasons to Buy 4K/60-fps video 2.2-inch Retina touch screen Electronic image stabilization up to 4K/30 fps Voice control Reasons to Avoid Not waterproof without case Waterproof case sold separately Quirky Android app $199.99 View at Amazon 817 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This camera has nearly all of GoPro's best features: 4K video recording, electronic image stabilization (up to 4K/30 fps), a touch screen and voice control. And, it costs $150 less. And, the quality was almost on a par with the GoPro Hero 6. So, what's missing? You need a case (sold separately for $40) to bring this camera into the water. And, we found its Android app to be a bit quirky.





The best action camera for selfies

DJI Osmo Action The best action camera for selfies SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/60 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 12 MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 95 minutes | Water Resistance: 33 feet | Weight: 4.2 ounces Reasons to Buy Good motion stabilization forward-facing screen rich colors in video Reasons to Avoid Motion stabilization doesn't work with HDR no livestreaming $328.85 View at eBay



The Osmo Action has a color screen on its front, which makes it much easier to frame yourself in photos and video. This durable camera also has very good electronic image stabilization, and it also can shoot HDR video. Unfortunately, you can't use HDR and image stabilization at the same time, and there's no way to livestream video from the camera. Still, for selfie enthusiasts, the front-facing camera alone could be worth the price.



Great midpriced shooter

GoPro Hero Great midpriced shooter SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 1440/60 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 10MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 2 hours (est) | Water Resistance: 33 feet | Weight: 4.2 ounces Reasons to Buy 2-inch Gorilla Glass LCD touch screen Electronic image stabilization up to 1440p/30 fps Good wind-noise reduction Reasons to Avoid Functional yet uninspiring design No 720p resolution No slow motion No HDR photo $197.88 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For those looking to stay under $200 but still get features such as voice control and motion stabilization, the GoPro Hero is a good option. The camera's max resolution is 1440/60 fps (image stabilization only works up to 30 fps), and there's no slow-motion settings, but this Hero is waterproof to a depth of 33 feet without a case and has a touch screen on the back.



Older but still good

GoPro Hero6 Older but still good SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/30 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 12 MP | Touch Screen: Yes | Battery Life: 1.5-2 hours (est) | Water Resistance: 33 feet | Weight: 4.2 ounces Reasons to Buy Impressive image stabilization Touch Zoom feature High-resolution images, video (4K/60 fps) Good images in low light Superslick slow motion Reasons to Avoid Occasional charging issues No improvement to battery life over Hero5 $214.99 View at Amazon 533 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

GoPro's last-generation, top-end action camera is still an excellent option. The Hero6 has many of the same specs — 4K/30 fps video, image stabilization and voice control — and is about $50 less than the Hero7 Black. While the camera lacks the ability to livestream video like the Hero7, if you don't care for that feature, then the Hero6 can save you some money.



Compact action camera

GoPro Hero5 Session Compact action camera SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/30 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 10 MP | Touch Screen: No | Battery Life: 120 minutes (est) | Water Resistance: 33 feet | Weight: 2.6 ounces Reasons to Buy More compact than other GoPros Shoots 4K video Image stabilization Reasons to Avoid No touch screen discontinued by GoPro $239.99 View at Amazon 670 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Hero5 Session offers image quality comparable to its larger siblings (4K/30 fps), but in a much smaller package. It's waterproof to a depth of 33 feet and includes image stabilization, Bluetooth and voice control. GoPro has phased out its Session cameras, though, so get it while supplies last.





Camcorder meets action camera

Olympus Tough TG-Tracker Camcorder meets action camera SPECIFICATIONS Max Video Resolution: 4K/30 fps | Max Photo Resolution: 8 MP | Touch Screen: No | Battery Life: 120 minutes (est) | Water Resistance: 100 feet | Weight: 6.35 ounces Reasons to Buy Good color and definition Waterproof to 100 feet Built-in 60-lumen light Fold-out monitor Reasons to Avoid Awkward mechanics Hard to change field of view Occasional fog buildup on lens $149.99 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

On the large size for an action camera, the TG-Tracker has a flip-out screen so you can easily view what you're recording. It also has a 60-lumen light that helps illuminate darker scenes, image stabilization and a camera that's waterproof to a depth of 100 feet. This camera also tracks temperature, elevation, depth, latitude/longitude, distance traveled, barometric pressure and speed, so you can capture more than just amazing videos.



