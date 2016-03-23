Best Six Flags Apps for a Stress-Free Trip
8 Best Six Flags Apps
Six Flags' many theme parks such as Magic Mountain feature a wealth of high intensity thrill rides, family-friendly entertainment, and a variety of attractions to cater to everyone, whether you're a die hard coaster head, a casual visitor, or looking for fun for the entire family. Check out these eight useful apps for a hassle free theme park visit, from the official companion app, to location sharing and trip planning tools.
Six Flags (Android, iOS, Free)
The official Six Flags app (Android, iOS) lets users check out park operating hours, check out coming events, and purchase tickets, upgrades, or passes. A particularly neat feature is the ability to store data for up to 15 passes for family and friends in the app, allowing for easy entry and exit. Users can also check out more information about each park's rides, as well as restaurant and shop listings. Unfortunately, the line wait times are only available to season pass holders, and the app doesn't have park maps built in.
Random Ride Picker (Android, iOS, Free)
There's a wealth of rides in the many Six Flags parks, from the 255 foot drop of the Goliath hypercoaster to the high speed Apocalypse. Can't decide which one to try out? The Random Ride Picker (Android, iOS) is a cute little app designed with the indecisive 'coaster junkie in mind. Simply select the theme park you're in, shake your phone, and the app will spit out a random ride for you to try out.
Auto Ride Tracker (Android, Free)
Another app for roller coaster fans to check out is Auto Ride Tracker, a ride log for coaster junkies where you can track which rides you've taken in a theme park, the number of times, all of which you can sort and share over social media. While it's real premiere feature is the ability to automatically log in a ride based on your GPS locations, this only really works on a number of U.K. parks, but you can still manually log in rides for a variety of Six Flags parks such as Magic Mountain.
KAYAK (Android, iOS, Free)
Plans fall through, reservations can get garbled, and sometimes things just get mixed up. Thankfully, there's that helpful old traveler's standby, Kayak (Android, iOS), is there to help, allowing you to easily look up the best prices for accommodations, flights and car rentals at a moment's notice.
Dark Sky (iOS, $3.99) & Weather Timeline (Android, $0.99)
The weather can make or break a visit to a theme park, so having a reliable weather forecast (preferably with hyperlocal weather alerts) can be a lifesaver. Dark Sky (iOS) and Weather Timeline (Android) are both excellent premium weather forecast apps for their respective platforms, providing extended forecasts, as well as local, almost down-to-the-minute warnings of rainfall thanks to data taken from Forecast.io. The clean, no-nonsense, ad-free interfaces makes both apps great tools for travel planning and all-around weather forecast use.
Family Locator by Life 360 (Android, iOS, Free)
Six Flags' many theme parks are big places, and it's easy to lose track of family members. Family Locator by Life 360 (Android, iOS) can help you stay in touch with family members and friends, even tweens. The app allows for easy location sharing, with a Circles model that allows you to selectively share your location to given groups rather than broadcasting it to all your contacts. Users can set geofenced locations that notify you if a contact arrives or leaves.
Glympse (Android, iOS, Free)
A location sharing app that's less of a cyber-nanny and more of a tool to help you and your friends or family to meet up or check in, Glympse (Android, iOS) requires no sign-ins, instead taking advantage of your existing mobile number or email. Users can send out a "Glympse", which shares your current location and/or your ETA to a location either through the app or a Web link, and the Glympse also self-destructs, being valid only for a particular window of time. It's a great tool for checking in location, coordinating a meet or sending out an ETA, without putting yourself under the yoke of a more intrusive location sharing system.
Roller Coaster Tycoon (iOS, $4.99)
Can't make it to Six Flags for the spring break? No vacation leave banked up for the near future? Well, you can still have a bit of vicarious theme park fun with Roller Coaster Tycoon 3, an iOS game that has you in charge of a theme park, managing its attractions, designing rides and keeping your visitors happy. You can even take a virtual ride on your roller coasters and rides. Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 is a full premium game, which means no pesky timers and in-app purchases to get between you and the fun.