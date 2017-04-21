21 Tips Every Xbox One Owner Should Know

Essential Xbox One Tips

You've got an Xbox One, and it's going great. You're playing hours of Gears of War and binge-watching full seasons of The Walking Dead. But did you know you could do more?

Microsoft's console lets you stream to Twitch, watch live TV and even beam your games to a Windows PC, and most of the system's best features require little more than a few button taps. From talking to Cortana to capturing screenshots and videos, here are 21 tips for getting the most out of your Xbox One.

Photo: Samuel C. Rutherford / Tom's Guide