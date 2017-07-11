Sweet Galaxy S8 Prime Day Deal Saves You $262

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on Samsung's Galaxy S8, this is a Prime Day deal you won't want to miss.

Amazon is offering $262 off the Galaxy S8 bundled with a wireless charging stand and the Gear VR headset with new controller.

The total comes out to a very nice $624.99. To put this deal in perspective, an unlocked Galaxy S8 alone on Best Buy alone costs $724.99, or $100 more.

The Galaxy S8 is easily one of the best phones of the year, offering a gorgeous Infinity Display, best-in-class camera and blazing performance from its Snapdragon 835 chip.

And while the iPhone 8 promises to offer wireless charging, the S8 has it now, and this bundle lets you take advantage of that perk with the included wireless charging stand.

When you want to experience games, videos and more in virtual reality, you can don the new Gear VR headset, which comes with a new motion control that makes VR content even more immersive.

This deal probably won't last very long, so get it while you can.