UFC 271 live stream: How to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 online, start time and more

This weekend's UFC 271 live stream will be the other biggest show in the country, trying to break free from the shadow of the big game. So, for everyone who needs something to watch the night before the Super Bowl live stream, we've got a big middleweight title rematch to keep you up all night on Saturday.

UFC 271 time and date Date and Time: UFC 271 is Saturday (Feb. 12)

• UFC 271 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT.

The early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET and the main prelims start at 8 p.m. ET.

Adesanya vs Whittaker main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT — but they could always go on earlier.

The event is going to be live from Toyota Center in Houston.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office

The last time UFC Middleweight Champ Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker met? Well, that was the belt-unification match that saw Adesanya knock out Whittaker in round 2, moving him from interim champ to the real-deal champ.

Whittaker, aka "The Reaper," looks to regain the title, and his record of 11-1 (with four knockouts) means he definitely has a chance. That said, Adesanya, aka "The Last Stylebender," wiped the floor with the so-called Reaper the last time they met.

It's likely going to be an extremely close match, and one we think will go to a decision. DraftKings has Adesanya as the favorite at -290 (bet $290 to win $100), and Whittaker as the +230 underdog (bet $100 to win $230).

The other big match on the card sees Tai "Bam Bam" Tuivasa (13-3) fighting Derek “The Black Beast” Lewis (26-8, 1 NC). Lewis is the current UFC record-holder for knockouts, with 13 under his belt, though he does also have a much more unbalanced record than Tuivasa. Lewis (-170) is the favorite and Tuivasa (+150) is the underdog.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 271 live streams, including the recent changes to the main card and prelims.

How to live stream UFC 271 in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 271 live streams, because you're not about to go without the main card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET, are you? The main prelim fights are on both ESPN2 and ESPN Plus, so those who haven't subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN2 is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV and FuboTV.

UFC 271 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass, which is $9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPNEWS and ESPN Plus.

You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 271. While UFC 271 live streams cost $74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $45 by getting UFC 271 and the annual ESPN+ subscription for $99.98. That subscription will renew at $69.99 for your second year.

Sling TV: ESPN2 is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 271 in the UK and Australia

UFC 271 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you'll likely watch Adesanya vs Whitaker 2 start at approximately 5 a.m. GMT (on Sunday morning) if you're tuning in live. It's live on BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 271 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 271 is live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo, where it costs $54.95 AUD.

How to watch UFC 271 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 271's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 271 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence (Bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant (Light Heavyweight)

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun (Middleweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov (Bantamweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha (Welterweight)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and ESPN2

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's Flyweight)

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell (Flyweight)

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin (Light Heavyweight)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)