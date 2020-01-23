Save $75 on this eero mesh WiFi system 3-pack at Amazon

Investing in a mesh WiFi system can eliminate dead zones and blanket your entire home with Internet connectivity. If you're looking for an in-home mesh solution that's easy to set up and use, Amazon has an offer you can't miss.

For a limited time, Amazon has the eero Mesh WiFi System 3-Pack on sale for $174 . That's $75 off and the second lowest price we've seen for this mesh router system. It's also one of the best smart home deals we've seen this month.

This eero mesh WiFi system replaces your router and can cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. with WiFi connectivity. It's easy to set up, works with Alexa, and it's now $75 off. View Deal

eero routers are some of the best mesh WiFi systems you can buy. It works with Alexa so you can add voice control by pairing it with an Echo Dot.

This home mesh router system is suitable for speeds up to 350 Mbps and covers a range of up to 5,000 square feet. It eliminates dead zones so the entire family can stream, game, and work from every corner of the home.

In our first-gen eero Home Mesh WiFi System review , we found that it was fast and easy to set up. It excelled when going through a ceiling by pushing 471.8 Mbps of bandwidth to the next story up, the best of any mesh router we've tested.

Today's deal is for the second-gen system which packs a 700MHz quad-core chip, 512MB RAM, 4GB of flash storage.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the eero Mesh WiFi System with Echo Dot bundle for $208.99 ($90 off).