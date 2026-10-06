Prime Day is officially here, and while the homepage is flooded with discounts, the Blink Mini 2K+ is on sale for $27, down from $69, and it has caught my attention. Saving $42 (a massive 60% discount) on a brand-new two-pack means you are getting sharp, multi-room security for under $14 per camera.

In our testing, Blink’s compact plug-in line has consistently earned top marks for hitting the sweet spot between low cost and reliable performance, making this steep Prime Day price cut an absolute no-brainer if you want to cover your home without spending a fortune.

Amazon Blink Mini 2K (2-Pack): was $69 now $27 at Amazon Amazon’s Blink Mini 2K+ drops to just $27 for a two-pack for Prime Day. It steps up performance with sharper 2K video resolution, 4x digital zoom, improved two-way talk with noise cancellation, person and vehicle detection, and optional outdoor placement.

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When evaluating budget home security, you might have to settle for blurry footage, tinny speakers, or clunky interfaces. What makes the new Blink Mini 2K+ worth talking about is how it tackles those exact pain points without bumping up the price tag.

The biggest upgrade is video clarity. Bumping the sensor up to 2K resolution gives you much cleaner detail and up to 4x digital zoom, making it far easier to read text on packages or identify faces across a room, even in tricky lighting. The Mini 2K+ also adds noise cancellation to two-way talk so conversations actually sound clear and natural.

On the software side, the upgraded internal chip processes computer vision directly on the device. That means you get accurate person and vehicle detection to filter out false motion triggers like passing cars or blowing curtains. It even integrates directly with Alexa displays and can double as a real-time chime if you own a Blink Video Doorbell.

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It is also no longer strictly an indoor device. With an optional weather-resistant power adapter, you can mount these under an eave or on a patio to watch entryways. Setup takes roughly two minutes: simply plug it into a wall socket, scan the QR code in the app, and you are live.

Getting a single 2K camera for $27 would be a steal, but getting a two-pack of the Blink Mini 2K works out to under $14 per unit. If you want a low-cost way to keep an eye on multiple rooms or front doors, this is easily one of the smartest budget picks on sale right now.

(Image credit: Future)

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