The Ring Solar Pathlights have been lighting my yard for six years, and you can get them for 30% off in this early Black Friday sale
These smart home lights have stood the test of time
Over the nine years since I've owned my home, I've had hundreds of smart home devices come in and out of my house. However, there's been one device that's been here nearly the entire time, and has held up pretty well for more than half a decade.
Since I reviewed them in 2020, the Ring Solar Pathlights have been faithfully keeping my front walkway illuminated through blazing summers, rainy springs, and multiple blizzards, where they were covered in more than two feet of snow.
And right now, you can get them on sale in an early Black Friday deal for around 30% off. which makes it a good time to pick them up if you want smart lighting for your home.
The Ring Solar Pathlights do a great job illuminating your walk, and they can be linked with other smart home devices, such as home security cameras and video doorbells.
Among the best solar lights, Ring's lights are handy in that you can link them to other smart home devices. For instance, if a Ring security camera or doorbell detects motion, you can program the lights to turn on automatically.
Conversely, the lights also have their own motion sensors, which can be used to trigger other smart home devices. I don't have anything so complex, but I have the lights set so that they turn on to a low setting in the evening, but then brighten if they detect motion.
Right now, you can find a few different deals on Ring's solar-powered lights:
- Ring Solar Pathlight (individual): was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Ring Solar Pathlight 2-Pack with Bridge: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon
- Ring Solar Pathlight 4-Pack: was $139 now $99 @ Ring
- Ring Solar Pathlight 4-Pack with Bridge: was $189 now $129 @ Amazon
Ring also sells battery versions of its Pathlights which are slightly cheaper, but I would advise going for the solar-powered models; you don't want to bother with having to recharge the lights yourself, and in the six years I've had the lights, I've never had an issue with them running out of juice.
The one caveat is that the batteries in two of the lights have died, as it looks like water somehow seeped in, and Ring doesn't sell replacement batteries. There are a few threads on Reddit and Ring's site about this, and owners have found that the Nitecore NL1823 18650 battery ($9 each) works as a suitable replacement.
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Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
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