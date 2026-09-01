I found 9 Sonos deals in Best Buy's Labor Day sale — save up to 21% right now
Upgrade your home theater for less with Best Buy's big sale
The Labor Day weekend is almost upon us and the sales have already started. Best Buy is running a wide-range of offers at the moment including one focused on Sonos speakers and soundbars. If you've been planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, now is a great time to do so.
Amid the items on offer are Sonos Era 300 Smart Speaker, which we rated 4.5 stars out of 5, as well as the Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer, which we gave the full 5 stars. These are great devices that will bring high quality audio to your TV and movie-viewing experience, as well as making music really pop. Check out all nine of the available Sonos deals below.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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