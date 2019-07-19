Prime Day is over, but you can still give your home a smart makeover without breaking the bank. Even waves of deals have come and gone this week, we're seeing discounts on some of today's best smart home devices.

So if you're looking for the best smart home deals, you've come to the right place.

This month, retailers and manufacturers alike are discounting a range of smart devices including hubs, speakers, displays, plugs, bulbs, and more. Below, we've hand-picked some of the best smart home deals you can get right now.

If you're looking for smart devices you can control by voice with little-to-no setup, Amazon also has a variety of smart gadgets and bundles on sale.

Echo Connect: was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 (1080p camera) for $139 ($60 off)

MobiCam Monitoring System: was $50 now $29.99 @ Walmart

The MobiCam is an all-around baby, home, and pet monitoring system. It captures in 720p HD video @ 30 fps and features 40 foot night vision. For a limited time, it's $20 cheaper than its regular price.

Kid-Friendly Smart Home Devices

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon

The Bloom Smart Lamp works with your existing smart home hub (required) and supports Alexa for voice control.

