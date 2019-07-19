Trending

Best Smart Home Deals in July 2019

From smart plugs to home security kits, give your home a digital upgrade without breaking the bank.

Prime Day is over, but you can still give your home a smart makeover without breaking the bank. Even waves of deals have come and gone this week, we're seeing discounts on some of today's best smart home devices

So if you're looking for the best smart home deals, you've come to the right place.

This month, retailers and manufacturers alike are discounting a range of smart devices including hubs, speakers, displays, plugs, bulbs, and more. Below, we've hand-picked some of the best smart home deals you can get right now. 

If you're looking for smart devices you can control by voice with little-to-no setup, Amazon also has a variety of smart gadgets and bundles on sale. 

Alexa/Amazon Smart Home Devices

Echo Connect: was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
Google Assistant Smart Home Devices

Video Doorbells

Wireless Security Cameras

MobiCam Monitoring System: was $50 now $29.99 @ Walmart
The MobiCam is an all-around baby, home, and pet monitoring system. It captures in 720p HD video @ 30 fps and features 40 foot night vision. For a limited time, it's $20 cheaper than its regular price.
Kid-Friendly Smart Home Devices

Philips Hue Smart Light Kits

Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon
The Bloom Smart Lamp works with your existing smart home hub (required) and supports Alexa for voice control.
Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock Credit: Amazon

Google Home Max: Was $399 now $299
Google Home Max: Was $399 now $299
This massive Google Assistant-powered speaker is available for a solid price during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Echo Dot (2-Pack): Was $99.98 now $49.99 @ Amazon
Amazon's least-expensive Alexa speaker just got more affordable. For a limited time, get two 3rd generation 2018 Echo Dot smart speakers for the price of one. That's a generous $50 discount this Editor's Choice device.
