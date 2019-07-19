Prime Day is over, but you can still give your home a smart makeover without breaking the bank. Even waves of deals have come and gone this week, we're seeing discounts on some of today's best smart home devices.
So if you're looking for the best smart home deals, you've come to the right place.
This month, retailers and manufacturers alike are discounting a range of smart devices including hubs, speakers, displays, plugs, bulbs, and more. Below, we've hand-picked some of the best smart home deals you can get right now.
If you're looking for smart devices you can control by voice with little-to-no setup, Amazon also has a variety of smart gadgets and bundles on sale.
Alexa/Amazon Smart Home Devices
Echo Connect: was $34.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
- Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock (2-Pack) for $219.98 ($40 off)
- Echo Auto for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen (2-Pack) for $49.99 ($50 off via coupon, "DOT2PACK")
- All-New Echo Dot Kids Edition w/ Fire 7 Kids Tablet for $129.98 ($40 off)
- All-New Echo Dot Kids Edition (2-Pack) for $109.98 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet (2-Pack) for $299.98 ($100 off)
- Ring Smart Lighting Spotlights (2-pack) for $99.99 ($30 off)
Google Assistant Smart Home Devices
- Google Home Mini (2-Pack) for $49 ($29 off) at Walmart
- Google WiFi Mesh Router for $259 ($40 off) at Walmart
- Google Home Max for $299 ($100 off) at Walmart
- Google Nest Hub for $129 ($20 off) at Walmart
- Google Smart TV Kit for $60 ($14 off) at Walmart
Video Doorbells
- The Ring Video Doorbell 2 (1080p camera) for $139 ($60 off)
Wireless Security Cameras
MobiCam Monitoring System: was $50 now $29.99 @ Walmart
The MobiCam is an all-around baby, home, and pet monitoring system. It captures in 720p HD video @ 30 fps and features 40 foot night vision. For a limited time, it's $20 cheaper than its regular price.
- Arlo Pro HD Security Camera System for $269 ($51 off) at Walmart
- Arlo Pro 2 Single Add-on Camera for $149.48 ($74 off) at Amazon
Kid-Friendly Smart Home Devices
Philips Hue Smart Light Kits
Philips Hue Bloom Smart Lamp: was $60 now $50 @ Amazon
The Bloom Smart Lamp works with your existing smart home hub (required) and supports Alexa for voice control.
- Philips Hue Motion Sensor for $33.99 ($6 off) at Amazon
- Philips Hue Go Dimmable LED Smart Light for $66 ($14 off) at Amazon
- Philips Hue Tap Smart Switch for $38 ($12 off) at Walmart
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/ Google Assistant for $59.99 ($20 off)
- ecobee Smart Thermostat for $119 ($50 off) at Con Edison
- Honeywell Smart Thermostat for $99 ($50 off) at Con Edison
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $199 ($50 off) at Con Edison
Google Home Max: Was $399 now $299
Amazon Echo Dot (2-Pack): Was $99.98 now $49.99 @ Amazon
Amazon's least-expensive Alexa speaker just got more affordable. For a limited time, get two 3rd generation 2018 Echo Dot smart speakers for the price of one. That's a generous $50 discount this Editor's Choice device.
