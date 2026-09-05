17 best Amazon devices to shop this Labor Day weekend — save up to 60% on Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells and more
Best-selling smart home deals from $17
Amazon recently raised the prices on some of its most popular devices, including Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks and more. The good news? Despite the higher list prices, many of these products are still available at steep discounts during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.
If you're looking to enhance your streaming setup, you can still grab the Fire TV Stick HD for just $17, even though the MSRP increased to $39. In the market for some extra home security? Ring's Indoor Cam Plus is just $34. Additionally, you can shop Echo devices, Ring Video Doorbells and more with discounts of up to 60%.
From boosting your home's security to revamping your entertainment setup, I've rounded up the best Amazon devices that will upgrade your smart home. Even though prices may have risen, these are the deals that are still worth it. Keep scrolling to check them out.
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- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $17
- Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69
- 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $129 now $79
- Battery Doorbell 2K + Indoor Cam Plus: was $159 now $89
- Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109
Fire TV Stick Deals
If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.
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This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing.
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The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
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Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches.
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Echo Deals
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
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The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.
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Amazon's latest addition to its smart speaker line brings extra smarts, a new sonic architecture, and a new look. It's not the cheapest smart speaker from the brand that you can buy right now, but it's perhaps the best value, offering good sound in a small, cost-effective package.
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The Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) has been completely redesigned from the ground up with a larger display, a slimmer profile and more powerful speakers. It also has a brand new interface powered by Alexa+ and has a new Omnisense sensor platform you can use to create more complex routines.
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The new Echo Show 15 can be considered your smart home central! It has a large 15.6-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame of sorts. It also has Fire TV built-in, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom.
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Ring Deals
On sale for $34, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells.
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This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun.
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Fire TV Deals
This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.
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This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
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Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED (AKA Amazon Ember) is on sale for $749. It comes with built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities and Alexa functionality. The Omni taps an array of LED backlights with local dimming for improved contrast over TVs with edge-lit displays, but note that some TVs at or below the Omni's price range offer more-advanced display technology.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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