Amazon recently raised the prices on some of its most popular devices, including Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks and more. The good news? Despite the higher list prices, many of these products are still available at steep discounts during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

If you're looking to enhance your streaming setup, you can still grab the Fire TV Stick HD for just $17, even though the MSRP increased to $39. In the market for some extra home security? Ring's Indoor Cam Plus is just $34. Additionally, you can shop Echo devices, Ring Video Doorbells and more with discounts of up to 60%.

From boosting your home's security to revamping your entertainment setup, I've rounded up the best Amazon devices that will upgrade your smart home. Even though prices may have risen, these are the deals that are still worth it. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Fire TV Stick Deals

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $17 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $19 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109 at Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches. Read more Read less ▼

Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $54 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot Max: was $99 now $74 at Amazon Amazon's latest addition to its smart speaker line brings extra smarts, a new sonic architecture, and a new look. It's not the cheapest smart speaker from the brand that you can buy right now, but it's perhaps the best value, offering good sound in a small, cost-effective package. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th gen): was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) has been completely redesigned from the ground up with a larger display, a slimmer profile and more powerful speakers. It also has a brand new interface powered by Alexa+ and has a new Omnisense sensor platform you can use to create more complex routines. Read more Read less ▼

Echo Show 15: was $349 now $269 at Amazon The new Echo Show 15 can be considered your smart home central! It has a large 15.6-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame of sorts. It also has Fire TV built-in, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $34 at Amazon On sale for $34, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $139 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TV Deals

Save 39% Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 at Amazon This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 65" Fire TV Omni 4K QLED TV: was $849 now $749 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED (AKA Amazon Ember) is on sale for $749. It comes with built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities and Alexa functionality. The Omni taps an array of LED backlights with local dimming for improved contrast over TVs with edge-lit displays, but note that some TVs at or below the Omni's price range offer more-advanced display technology. Read more Read less ▼