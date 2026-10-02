9 early October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices — save up to 53% on Kindle, Fire Tablet, Echo and more

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is just around the corner: it runs next week from October 6 and 7. Expect massive savings on everything from gaming gear to home appliances, tech, TVs, and lots more.

Ahead of the event, I've rounded up nine of the best early deals on tech specifically from Amazon itself. From a Kindle Paperwhite bundle to Fire HD tablets, soundbars, and Amazon Echo devices there are some huge savings to be had, with prices starting at just $23.

Big Deal Days is a great opportunity to get your hands on new tech for less. As ever with sales events, these deals won't stick around forever, so why not get a jump on everyone else by checking out these early offers now?

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.