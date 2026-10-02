9 early October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices — save up to 53% on Kindle, Fire Tablet, Echo and more
Bag an early deal on our favorite Amazon gear
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is just around the corner: it runs next week from October 6 and 7. Expect massive savings on everything from gaming gear to home appliances, tech, TVs, and lots more.
Ahead of the event, I've rounded up nine of the best early deals on tech specifically from Amazon itself. From a Kindle Paperwhite bundle to Fire HD tablets, soundbars, and Amazon Echo devices there are some huge savings to be had, with prices starting at just $23.
Big Deal Days is a great opportunity to get your hands on new tech for less. As ever with sales events, these deals won't stick around forever, so why not get a jump on everyone else by checking out these early offers now?
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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