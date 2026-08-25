Amazon’s device prices just went up, but you can still save up to 60% on Fire TV Sticks, Ring Doorbells and more

By now, you've likely heard that Amazon raised prices over the weekend on some of its most popular devices, including Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks and more. The good news, however, is that despite the higher list prices, many of these products are still heavily discounted.

For instance, you can still grab the Fire TV Stick HD for just $17, even though the MSRP increased to $39. Additionally, you can shop Fire Tablets, Ring Video Doorbells and more with discounts of up to 60%.

From boosting your home's security to revamping your entertainment setup, I've rounded up the best Amazon devices that will upgrade your smart home. Even though prices may have risen, these are the deals that are still worth it. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Fire TV Stick Deals

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $17 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $19 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109 at Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches. Read more Read less ▼

Fire Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 is where Amazon's tablet offerings get a little more powerful. I've used this device to read comics, and it works perfectly. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance," and I couldn't agree more. At $89, that price part of the statement is even more accurate. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $154 now $119 at Amazon For those who prefer larger screens, the Amazon Fire HD 10 features a bright 10.1-inch display driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It does feature lock-screen ads, which can be removed by paying a small fee. At $119, the ads aren’t really a bother. In our Fire HD 10 review, we said that it's a solidly built tablet with enough power to enjoy a wide array of apps and games. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $179 now $124 at Amazon The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is also heavily discounted to $124 for slightly older kids who want a bit more from their tablet. With an all-time low price, this deal is not to be missed for the tablet with a larger screen and more power than the Fire 7. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Deals

Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $199 now $129 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $139 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TV Deals

Save 39% Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 at Amazon This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼