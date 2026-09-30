Every time a major Amazon sale rolls around, you can bet the retailer's popular smart home devices will be sporting some pretty impressive discounts — and Prime Big Deal Days are no exception.

Even better? Amazon has already dropped early deals on Fire TVs, Kindles, Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Echo devices and more. With savings of up to 70% off, it’s hard to imagine these prices getting much better during the actual October Prime Day event. In other words, if you’ve had your eye on one of these devices, now is the time to shop.

From smart displays to security cameras, you really can't go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially when the deals start at just $12. If you're ready to upgrade your smart home, keep scrolling to shop my favorite deals ahead of Prime Day.

There are tons of Alexa deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see my favorites! For more, see our Amazon promo codes coverage.

My Top Device Deals

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $19 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $346 now $201 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB Kindle Colorsoft, as well as a fabric cover and 9W power adapter–up. The Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you really want to get the most out of your comics, book covers and illustrations, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it more than delivers on its premise. And now that it's on sale for this price, it's a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TV Deals

Save 62% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $17 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia 50" F50 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $159 at Amazon This 50-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series (newest model): was $399 now $239 at Amazon Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was $109 now $54 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 5 : was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Echo Show 5 has already earned a permanent spot on our Home Editor's desk, and at this price it's easy to see why. The 5-inch screen hits a sweet spot between useful and unobtrusive, handling everything from morning weather checks to video calls without taking over your nightstand or counter. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot Max: was $119 now $79 at Amazon Amazon's latest addition to its smart speaker line brings extra smarts, a new sonic architecture, and a new look. It's not the cheapest smart speaker from the brand that you can buy right now, but it's perhaps the best value, offering good sound in a small, cost-effective package. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th gen): was $199 now $124 at Amazon The Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) has been completely redesigned from the ground up with a larger display, a slimmer profile and more powerful speakers. It also has a brand new interface powered by Alexa+ and has a new Omnisense sensor platform you can use to create more complex routines. Read more Read less ▼

Echo Show 15: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The new Echo Show 15 can be considered your smart home central! It has a large 15.6-inch display and a new interface with widgets that lets you more easily interact with smart home devices. The Echo Show 15 can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall, and used as a digital picture frame of sorts. It also has Fire TV built-in, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16 GB): was $161 now $125 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (32 GB): was $337 now $203 at Amazon This bundle includes the all-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB of storage as well as a jade fabric cover and wireless charging dock. The new Kindle Paperwhite improves on its predecessor’s already amazing design and features an improved battery life, faster performance and bigger display. Read more Read less ▼

Blink deals

Save 56% Blink Video Doorbell: was $59 now $26 at Amazon Two years of battery life on three AA batteries is a genuinely impressive feat for a video doorbell, and that's before you factor in the HD video, night vision, and two-way audio through the app. Wired or wireless, setup takes minutes, and it works straight out of the box with Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Deals

Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59 now $29 at Amazon On sale for $29, the all-new Ring Indoor Cam Plus is a great addition to the Ring ecosystem. It pumps out sharp video, even in low light, offers versatile placement options and is super easy to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $199 now $79 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $89 at Amazon This floodlight and camera combo has a history of being well-received by Amazon shoppers. It has all of the essential features offered by the more expensive Pro model, but with just a few minor cuts (they both offer 1080p video and two super bright 3000° Kelvin with 2000 Lumen floodlights, Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $119 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Kids Device Deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $54 at Amazon The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has 32GB of storage, comes with a free rubber case for protection and a free year of Amazon's Kids+ subscription service. These slates are great for small kids (ages 3-8) because they're simple, durable, and cheap, especially while they're half off! Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Kids (16 GB): was $179 now $122 at Amazon Pick up the Kindle Kids 16GB for nearly $60 less thanks to this discount. This latest edition comes with a fun, decorated cover, ad-free books, a glare-free display and faster page turning. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle Paperwhite Kids (16 GB): was $229 now $169 at Amazon This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it gets splashed. Read more Read less ▼