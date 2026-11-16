Best smart home gifts for 2026: Editor-approved picks for everyone on your list

Smart home gifts are a great bet for the holidays. If you're looking for a gift for someone who already loves smart home tech, they'd be thrilled to receive one of these new gadgets. And on the other hand, if your giftee's home is of the non-smart variety, you can get them set up super easily with a new smart speaker, smart light bulb or smart plug — and transform how they use their tech.

At Tom's Guide, our editors have tested dozens of smart home gadgets, and I'm here to recommend the best of the best based on my colleagues' top recommendations. From streaming sticks to RGB gaming lights, check out all the best smart home gifts below.

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

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Smart Speakers

Amazon Echo Time: $199 at Amazon The Echo Time is Amazon's newest smart clock, has customizable faces, and uses an Omnipresence sensor and Alexa+ to be smarter about what time it wakes you in the morning.

Sonos Era 300: $499 at Sonos The Sonos Era 300 is easily one of the best sounding smart speakers that we've ever heard. In our Sonos Era 300 review, it received a glowing 4.5 stars, along with an editors choice award. It's got the best Spatial Audio performance of any speaker around, and its warm sound signature makes for a pleasing listen. Support for Google Smart assistant and Amazon Alexa makes it a great smart home device, too.

Streaming

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $39 at Amazon Generally, I recommend picking a 4K streaming stick over HD — but this device works great if your giftee has a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD makes streaming super simple and is easier to set up than before: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Roku has refreshed its Streaming Stick Plus with a sleek and slim new design. It's equipped with loads of features, like Backdrops, Roku smart home compatibility, and HDR10+ support. We rank it as the best streaming device you can buy — it's worth grabbing this over a Fire TV Stick due to the better streaming interface and lesser reliance on ads.

Google TV Streamer 4K: $149 at Amazon The Google TV Streamer is perfect for streaming all your favorite content, including live TV, and it can even control smart home devices. Plus, there's AI integration, powered by Gemini, so you can create awesome wallpapers with just your imagination.

Lighting

Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack): was $34 now $29 at Amazon These customizable bulbs pump out plenty of light and can display more than 16 million colors. Just pair them with your network and you can link them up with Alexa and Google Assistant for routines or voice commands. I use mine as a DIY sunrise alarm clock, scheduling them to brighten to wake me up in the morning and gradually dimming down slowly after sunset to kickstart my sleep routine.

Govee TV Blacklight with Camera: was $89 now $69 at Amazon Govee's TV backlight won't break the bank to recreate an immersive, at-home film viewing experience. This kit comes with rope lighting that can be adhered to the back of your TV along with an attachable camera. Do note that the 11 ft option is ideal for TVs between 55 and 65 inches, whereas the 16 ft strip is for 75- to 85-inch TVs.

Smart displays

Amazon Echo Show 8 (4th gen): $199 at Amazon The Echo Show 8 (4th Gen) has been completely redesigned from the ground up with a larger display, a slimmer profile and more powerful speakers. It also has a brand new interface powered by Alexa+ and has a new Omnisense sensor platform you can use to create more complex routines.

Skylight Touchscreen Calendar: $299 at Amazon This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.

Smart gadgets

Nanoleaf Fantaqi LED Sneaker Display Case: $299 at Amazon Know someone who's a real sneakerhead? These smart LED display cases can show off their kicks in a rainbow of colors (of course, you can use them for other things, too). The cases are modular, so you can easily expand them to fit your entire collection.

Aura Aspen: $229 at Amazon The Aura Aspen is the best digital photo frame we've tested, offering bright, vivid colors, excellent viewing angles, and super-easy setup. When you buy it, you can even designate it as a gift, so that it will be ready to go when it's opened. And, you can link it to your Google Photos or Apple Photos libraries to change images in a snap.

Smart appliances

Kasa Smart Plug Bundle: $29 at Amazon This bundle includes four smart plugs for indoor use. They'll let your gift recipient turn non-smart devices like lights and chargers on or off hands-free by using Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.