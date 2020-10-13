Prime Day Bose deal takes $70 off Soundlink II speaker and Bose Frames

We've seen some killer Prime Day deals on headphones. If you're looking for the next step in personal audio, Bose's Frame smart glasses offer impeccable sound within a stylish set of sunglasses. Paired with a Bose Soundlink Color II, you'll be able to rock the house when you need to and veg out to tunes in isolation when you don't. You can pick up both at a steep discount for Prime Day.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Bose Frames & Soundlink Color II Bundle on sale for $229. That's $70 off and one of the best Prime Day bluetooth speaker deals we've seen.

Bose Frames & SoundLink Color II Bundle: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

In our Bose Frames review, Bose's wearable smart glasses impressed our reviewer for their ingenious private audio, high audio quality and easy-to-use frame button, which lets you control calls, audio and your device's smart assistant.

Bose's Soundlink Color II combines impressive sound with long-lasting battery life. The speaker is water resistant, so it's the perfect companion for a pool or beach day. An onboard NFC chip makes it simple to pair the speaker with just a tap.

