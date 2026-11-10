Samsung's bringing the movie theater home: save $800 on this Dolby Atmos system ahead of Black Friday

Soundbars are expensive. That's just the fact of the matter. You can easily drop a grand on the best soundbar system, and I've even tested $3,000+ models. Unfortunately, cheap soundbars can sound flat, narrow, or tinny, and I've only ever recommended a few sub-$400 models.

However, Samsung has changed the game with this deal. The Samsung Q900F is currently just $697 at Best Buy, down from $,1497 — a huge saving of $800. The Q900F is a 2025 model, but its sound is still excellent. It has a 7.1.2 channel setup, which means there are seven speakers in the central soundbar, a separate subwoofer, and two up-firing speakers for genuine Dolby Atmos immersion. This soundbar is also compatible with the lesser-spotted DTS: X, another surround sound technology found on some DVDs and Blu-rays.

At 53% off, I presume Best Buy is trying to shift leftover Samsung stock to make room for 2026's new releases (the QS90H and the Q990H, both of which I've tested and adored), so I don't see this sticking around for long. I'd grab it before it's too late.

Save $800 Samsung Q900F: was $1,497 now $697 at Best Buy The Samsung Q900F is a 2025 pre-flagship model. Samsung's "Q" line refers to its premium devices and includes the flagship Q990F and the pre-flagship Q900F (this model). The Q900F has a wireless subwoofer and built-in up-firing speakers for a 7.1.2 channel configuration. In short: genuine Dolby Atmos for room-filling, movie-theater sound.

So what can the Samsung Q900F actually do?

As a soundbar + subwoofer combination, the Samsung Q900F requires a decent amount of space in your living room. It's 49 inches long, so I'd recommend a TV at least 55 inches or bigger — otherwise the soundbar will dwarf your TV, and it'll look strange.

The subwoofer itself will either need to go behind or next to your sofa — you can move it around to find the optimal placement. I have my Denon subwoofer next to the sofa, but it sometimes loses connection, forcing me to shuffle it around. I've never experienced a subwoofer disconnecting like that on a Samsung soundbar, but it's still worth noting.

The Q900F has 4K pass-through at 120Hz, which makes it ideal for gamers if your TV only has one HDMI 2.1 port. This means you can plug your console into the soundbar for 4K playback with no juddering or stuttering. Other flagships, like the JBL Bar 1300X MK2, still lack this.

Now onto the most important thing: sound quality. How does the Q900F actually sound? While I haven't personally tested it, I've tested 10 Samsung soundbars, namely the 2026 flagship Q990H, Q600F, Q600H, QS750F, QS90H... the list goes on. And what do they all have in common?

They sound excellent. Samsung soundbars all sound incredible. Dialogue is clear, especially thanks to the dialogue mode (which this model has), and bass is always confident and controlled thanks to the industry-leading subwoofer. Some features, like SpaceFit Sound Pro on pre-2026 models, are restricted to post-2021 Samsung TVs; again, not a dealbreaker but worth noting.

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