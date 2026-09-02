Labor Day weekend is almost here — and in celebration of the holiday, Bose is offering some pretty impressive deals on some of the best headphones and best waterproof Bluetooth speakers on the market.

If you're in the market for some new gear from the popular audio brand, you're in luck: Amazon is currently knocking up to 45% off Bose devices. Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Micro on sale for just $79. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199, which are currently $160 off.

These rare Bose discounts are bound to disappear soon, so we recommending adding to cart ASAP. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite picks from the Labor Day sale.

Best Bose Deals

Save 39% Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $79 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $199 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $329 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Save $320 Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $679 at Amazon This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening! Read more Read less ▼