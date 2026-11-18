Black Friday is almost upon us, and with it comes a blistering amount of deals. Some are scammy, some are meh, but some are great. And the greatest one I've found thus far?

The JBL Xtreme 5 down to $299 at Amazon. This is its lowest-ever price, and maybe the cheapest it'll be this entire sales period. Obviously, I want it to get even lower, but my crystal ball got lost in the mail, so all I've got is CamelCamelCamel's price tracking. According to the third-party price tracker, the lowest the Xtreme 5 has ever gotten is $299 — its current price! Woo-hoo!

I awarded the JBL Xtreme 5 the coveted 4.5-star "Editor's Choice" rating in my review — and for good reason. The only con? It's "too expensive". At $299, of course it's still objectively expensive, but that $100 makes

JBL Xtreme 5: was $399.95 now $299.95 at Amazon With powerful bass and controlled mids, the Xtreme 5 is the ultimate party speaker. But you don't need to throw a party to excuse getting it — I use mine for listening to music in the shower, going to the park in summer, or just hanging out at home. Oh, and it's also the most durable speaker ever made, with an IP68 rating — no biggie.

The JBL Xtreme 5 is my favorite new speaker of 2026. With the typical JBL rugged, gorpcore aesthetics and the IP68 (+drop-proofing) to back it up, this is a speaker capable of making a statement. The 5 even has lights (not that I ever use them), which could be good for outside parties if that's your vibe. Unfortunately, the light show decreases the battery to around 12 hours (rather than 24 — and, of course, volume-dependent).

While you might need to charge the speaker more than you want if you use the lights, a 24-hour battery life is par for the course for these boombox-style speakers. Other models, like the JBL Xtreme 4 and the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, go for 24 and 20 hours, respectively.

But what about the sound? I'm extremely picky about sound. When I tested the Xtreme 5's predecessor, the Xtreme 4, I thought it sounded good. And don't get me wrong; 2024's model can still hold its own. But the Xtreme 5 sounds so much better. Bass is tighter and more controlled, yet somehow more powerful and propulsive.

There's an undeniable dynamism to the sound: lows are lower and more satisfying, but mids and highs aren't pushed to the back.

There's an undeniable dynamism to the sound: lows are lower and more satisfying, but mids and highs aren't pushed to the back. Vocals are clear and rich with zero tinniness, which is exactly what you want from a party speaker. You want to be able to dance to the beat and sing along.

In short: I love my JBL Xtreme 5. With a $100 discount, it's a much more palatable $299. While, yes, this is still outrageously expensive, especially in this economy, this is the speaker's lowest-ever price so far — and it's brand-new for 2026. I would like to see it get lower for the big day next week, but I can't be sure if it will get cheaper.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.