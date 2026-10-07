I test Bluetooth speakers for a living and my favorites from JBL, Tribit and Marshall are on sale for Prime Day — starting from just $27
Big sound for less
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more.
Whether you're hosting a dinner party, having a cozy evening playing board games, or you like performing karaoke in the shower, you need one of the best Bluetooth speakers. October Prime Day sales have slashed the prices of many, but given that you're spoiled for choice, it can be difficult to determine which you should buy.
Lucky for you, I've sifted through hundreds of deals to find the ones that are actually worth your money. I test Bluetooth speakers for a living, and I've either personally reviewed or at least spent a good chunk of time listening to the following speakers.
My favorite deal is on the JBL Go 5 which is currently down to its lowest ever price of just $39. I awarded it 4.5-stars in my JBL Go 5 review, and it's a tiny yet powerful speaker for taking on the go. If you want a bigger and classier-looking speaker, the Marshall Emberton III is 44% off right now, and at that price, even I'm tempted to buy it.
Here are the seven best Bluetooth speaker deals I've found this October Prime Day, starting at just $27!
Quick links
- Shop all October Prime Day sales now
- Tribit StormBox Mini+: was $39 now $27
- JBL Go 5: was $54 now $39
- 8BitDo Retro Cube 2: was $49 now $39
- Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $64 now $47
- Marshall Emberton III: was $179 now $99
- Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): was $159 now $99
- Marshall Bromley 450: was $799 now $599
Best October Prime Day speaker deals
Though it's tiny, it's supremely powerful, and you'd be surprised at how loud the Tribit StormBox Mini+ can get. It's very easy to recommend even at its full price, thanks to the powerful bass response and detailed mids. It sports reactive LED lighting that's fun to watch, and IPX7 waterproofing means it can be used poolside. I'd recommend buying two at this price so that you can take advantage of the dreamy stereo sound.
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The JBL Go 5 is my favorite small speaker, period. The brand is the king of speakers, so it's no surprise that the Go 5 warrants a recommendation. If you want to soundtrack pool parties or take a speaker on a picnic, the Go 5 is excellent. It boasts a wide soundstage packed into a compact, pocketable body. It's IP68-rated, too, so it's highly waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof.
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I’ve never seen a speaker as cute and quirky as the NES-inspired 8BitDo Retro Cube 2. From its catchy “8BitDoooo” startup sound to its D-pad style controls, this speaker oozes whimsy and charm. The speaker comes with a wireless charging dock with a slot to store the 2.4GHz dongle safely, and it boasts class-leading battery life of 30 hours. Crisp treble and a refined midrange make the speaker shine.
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I haven't personally reviewed the Tribit StormBox Micro 3 but my colleague, Ashley, raved about it in her review. This speaker offers an IP68 rating, a user-friendly companion app for EQ customization, and 24 hours of battery life. It can be used as a portable charger, too. Audio performance is excellent for such a small and budget-friendly speaker.
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The Marshall Emberton III is nothing short of epic. Though it's one of the brand's smallest speakers, it packs solid, loud sound into a very tasty-looking and suave design. From the control knob found on loads of Marshall gear to the impactful sound, the Emberton III is a great Bluetooth speaker if you’re looking for something unique and stylish.
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At its retail price, the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a little hard to justify, which is why this October Prime Day deal makes this a must-have. With great sound quality and app connectivity, the SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a wonderful speaker. It looks fantastic and classy, and the colorful design makes for a fashionable portable speaker.
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If you want a party speaker that doubles or triples as a karaoke machine and an amplifier, look no further than the Marshall Bromley 450 with its plethora of wired and wireless connectivity options. Music sounds glorious and highly detailed across genres, while Auracast works like a charm to hook up multiple speakers across rooms. Oh, and the reactive LED lighting helps with your immersion. 40-hour battery life and IP55 waterproofing make it a winner.
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- shop all October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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