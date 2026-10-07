I test Bluetooth speakers for a living and my favorites from JBL, Tribit and Marshall are on sale for Prime Day — starting from just $27

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Whether you're hosting a dinner party, having a cozy evening playing board games, or you like performing karaoke in the shower, you need one of the best Bluetooth speakers. October Prime Day sales have slashed the prices of many, but given that you're spoiled for choice, it can be difficult to determine which you should buy.

Lucky for you, I've sifted through hundreds of deals to find the ones that are actually worth your money. I test Bluetooth speakers for a living, and I've either personally reviewed or at least spent a good chunk of time listening to the following speakers.

My favorite deal is on the JBL Go 5 which is currently down to its lowest ever price of just $39. I awarded it 4.5-stars in my JBL Go 5 review, and it's a tiny yet powerful speaker for taking on the go. If you want a bigger and classier-looking speaker, the Marshall Emberton III is 44% off right now, and at that price, even I'm tempted to buy it.

Here are the seven best Bluetooth speaker deals I've found this October Prime Day, starting at just $27!

Best October Prime Day speaker deals

4.5-star rating Save 31% ($12) Tribit StormBox Mini+: was $39 now $27 at Amazon Though it's tiny, it's supremely powerful, and you'd be surprised at how loud the Tribit StormBox Mini+ can get. It's very easy to recommend even at its full price, thanks to the powerful bass response and detailed mids. It sports reactive LED lighting that's fun to watch, and IPX7 waterproofing means it can be used poolside. I'd recommend buying two at this price so that you can take advantage of the dreamy stereo sound. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 28% ($15) JBL Go 5: was $54 now $39 at Amazon The JBL Go 5 is my favorite small speaker, period. The brand is the king of speakers, so it's no surprise that the Go 5 warrants a recommendation. If you want to soundtrack pool parties or take a speaker on a picnic, the Go 5 is excellent. It boasts a wide soundstage packed into a compact, pocketable body. It's IP68-rated, too, so it's highly waterproof, dustproof and drop-proof. Read more Read less ▼

3.5-star rating Save 20% ($10) 8BitDo Retro Cube 2: was $49 now $39 at Amazon I’ve never seen a speaker as cute and quirky as the NES-inspired 8BitDo Retro Cube 2. From its catchy “8BitDoooo” startup sound to its D-pad style controls, this speaker oozes whimsy and charm. The speaker comes with a wireless charging dock with a slot to store the 2.4GHz dongle safely, and it boasts class-leading battery life of 30 hours. Crisp treble and a refined midrange make the speaker shine. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 27% ($17) Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $64 now $47 at Amazon I haven't personally reviewed the Tribit StormBox Micro 3 but my colleague, Ashley, raved about it in her review. This speaker offers an IP68 rating, a user-friendly companion app for EQ customization, and 24 hours of battery life. It can be used as a portable charger, too. Audio performance is excellent for such a small and budget-friendly speaker. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 45% ($80) Marshall Emberton III: was $179 now $99 at Amazon The Marshall Emberton III is nothing short of epic. Though it's one of the brand's smallest speakers, it packs solid, loud sound into a very tasty-looking and suave design. From the control knob found on loads of Marshall gear to the impactful sound, the Emberton III is a great Bluetooth speaker if you’re looking for something unique and stylish. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save 25% ($200) Marshall Bromley 450: was $799 now $599 at Amazon If you want a party speaker that doubles or triples as a karaoke machine and an amplifier, look no further than the Marshall Bromley 450 with its plethora of wired and wireless connectivity options. Music sounds glorious and highly detailed across genres, while Auracast works like a charm to hook up multiple speakers across rooms. Oh, and the reactive LED lighting helps with your immersion. 40-hour battery life and IP55 waterproofing make it a winner. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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