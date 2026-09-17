If you're a Bose fan, we have some good new for you! The brand just announced two new additions to its open-ear audio lineup: the Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) and the new Sport Open earbuds. They won't be available to purchase until October 1, so if you're looking to upgrade your audio now, Bose is offering some pretty impressive deals on older headphone and speaker models.

The original Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are on sale for just $199 (originally priced at $299). Looking for a new speaker? I recommend the Bose SoundLink Micro on sale for just $79. When it comes to headphones, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $199, which are currently $160 off.

These rare Bose discounts come ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, so we don't know how long they'll stick around. Keep scrolling to shop out favorite Bose audio deals ASAP.

Best Bose Deals

Save 36% Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $129 now $82 at Amazon The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Earbud: was $179 now $149 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a fantastic pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t break the bank. Bose reigns supreme in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that’s very much the case with these mid-range earbuds too. You’re getting best-in-class sound quality and ANC — all for just $149. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $199 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds gen 2: was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds gen 2 bring some big improvements to the table. They fit even better than the outgoing model, contain even better ANC, and there are increased sound modes for even more immersive listening. Six hours of battery might not be earth-shattering, but you can now charge the case wirelessly. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $319 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones get you epic ANC, super sound, and the most comfortable fit this side of wrapping your head in a snood that plays music. 24 hours of battery life isn't the best, but they make up for it with just about everything else. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Gen 2: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 are a spectacular pair of headphones, with great ANC that defeats everything else around. They're comfortable, handsome, and they sound pretty good to boot. The 30 battery life makes them more tempting than the old model as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $320 Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was $999 now $679 at Amazon This discount brings the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar to its lowest ever price right now. This premium soundbar has a 5.1.2 channel setup and works with Bose's subwoofer range (sold separately). One of the best parts of the Bose Smart range links up with music streaming apps for seamless listening! Read more Read less ▼