Nolah Mattress sale: up to $450 off plus get two free pillows

Mattress buying season is upon us and if you're shopping for the best mattress for your budget, bed-in-a-box manufacturer Nolah is currently offering one of the best mattress deals we've seen.

For a limited time, Nolah is taking up to $450 off its entire line of mattresses. Plus, every mattress purchase comes with two free pillows ($198 value). That's one of the best Nolah sales we've seen outside of a major holiday. In fact, Nolah's previous sale maxed out at just $400 off.

Nolah: up to $450 off all mattresses + 2 free pillows

Nolah is taking up to $450 off its entire line of mattresses. (Click on "buy now" to see the sale pricing). After discount, prices start as low as $499 for the Nolah Limited Edition 10-inch Mattress. Plus, purchase any mattress and get two free pillows ($198 value). It's one of the best Nolah deals we've seen outside of any major holiday. View Deal

Nolah offers four different mattresses including its Nolah Original 10-inch, Nolah Signature 10-inch, Nolah Limited Edition 10-inch, and Nolah Limited Edition 12-inch. The Limited Edition line features a Tencel cover, which is a silky breathable fabric made of plant-based materials.

Otherwise, all of their mattresses are Air Foam mattresses, which offer a cooler sleeping experience than Memory Foam and latex-based mattresses. Meanwhile, Nolah's down-alternative AirFiber pillows are soft and airy, but provide the right amount of support for your head and neck.

Make sure to follow our Black Friday mattress deals guide for the latest mattress discounts. Don't need a new mattress? Check out our guide to the best mattress toppers.