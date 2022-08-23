FAQs

What are Nolah Mattress coupon codes? Nolah Mattress coupon codes are vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold at Nolah. The company actively promotes Nolah Mattress coupon codes and the digital vouchers can be entered during the checkout process. Upon entering your coupon code, the discounted price is reflected in the subtotal.

Does Nolah Mattress offer free shipping? Nolah Mattress offers free shipping on all mattress/bedding orders. All orders are shipped via FedEx Ground and can be tracked from factory to front door using the supplied tracking number.

What is Nolah Mattress' warranty? Nolah offers a lifetime limited warranty on its mattresses. Within two years of purchase, Nolah will replace your mattress at no cost to you if deemed defective. Within three to 10 years, Nolah will completely repair and re-cover your mattress. (You'll be charged $99 each way to cover transportation costs). Within 11 to 25 years of purchase, Nolah will replace your mattress for a prorated replacement charge: 50% of the original purchase price. Finally, after 25 years of purchase Nolah will replace your mattress for a prorated replacement charge: 60% of the original purchase price.

Does Nolah offer any mattress trials? Yes, Nolah offers a 120-night sleep trial to test your new mattress. Should you not like your mattress, Nolah offers easy returns and full refunds. Note, even though return shipping is free, you'll need to pay a $99 transportation fee for the mattress pickup. Returned mattresses are donated to local charities or recycled through local state programs.

Nolah hints and tips

In addition to Nolah coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when shopping at Nolah:

Tom's Guide has an exclusive Nolah coupon code that knocks an extra $50 off your Nolah purchase. During checkout, you'll need to remove any discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then be able to stack discounts on your purchase.

Take advantage of the Nolah 120-night trial: You can try out your new Nolah mattress for up to 4 months (120 nights) to see if it's the right mattress for you. If not, you can return it for a full refund. (Keep in mind that Nolah will deduct $99 from your refund for transportation costs).

Shop during major holidays: While Nolah offers sales year round, some of the best mattress discounts are tied to specific holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to follow our mattress sales guide for the best deals of the week during and outside of the holidays.

Don't pay full price: Nolah offers frequent discounts throughout the year. If the product you want isn't on sale — and there are no Nolah coupon codes available — try waiting a few days (if possible) for the next major sale. They're usually no more than just a week away. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Nolah Mattress deals.

How to use Nolah Mattress coupon codes

Nolah coupon codes can be entered during the first stage of the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. Above the subtotal (located on the right), you'll see a field labeled "Gift card or discount code." Click on and it manually enter your coupon in the resulting field. Then, click on the "Apply" button and your discount will be immediately shown. Nolah coupon codes are sometimes automatically applied. In this case, you'll see "Discount Applied" in the coupon field. But you can remove it and apply a better one by clicking on the "x" next to the "Discount Applied" section.

Should I buy a Nolah Mattress?

Nolah mattresses are designed to offer higher levels of pressure relief and use temperature-neutral AirFoam to keep you cool throughout the night. It all begins with a Botanic Origin Tencel cover, followed by a 2-inch layer of cooling Nolah AirFoam. Nolah's Air Foam is made from CertiPUR-US certified foams that are free from toxic chemicals. The company's AirFoam technology also dissipates heat 20% faster than other memory foams. That makes Nolah beds great for side sleepers prone to overheating.

In addition, Nolah bed are designed to remove all pressure points. The brand's AirFoam tech uses billions of microscopic air bubbles within the foam to create a responsive pressure relief system. So if you often wake up on your current mattress because you feel soreness in your hips, knees, or shoulders when sleeping on your side, Nolah mattresses will prevent that.

What are the best Nolah products?

Nolah Original 10: The Nolah Original is the best mattress for side sleepers. It's designed to offer high levels of pressure relief and it also uses temperature-neutral AirFoam to keep you cool at night. Beneath the mattresses layer of AirFoam sits a 1-inch layer of high-resilience foam, which adds a little bounce to the mattress. That's accompanied by a 7-inch high-density foam base to add ballast to those contouring upper layers.

Nolah Evolution 15: The Nolah Evolution 15 (pictured) is a luxury, firm mattress (hybrid) that provides excellent support for back and stomach sleepers. In our Nolah Evolution 15 review, we said it also offers excellent motion isolation, which makes it a fine choice for couples with varying schedules and/or a restless partner.

Nolah Natural 11: This mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress guide. Handcrafted in the USA, this eco-friendly mattress packs layers of GOTS certified organic wool that’s naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. As a result, the mattress is warm and cozy during the winter, yet breathable and cool to the touch during hot summer months. The hole-punched latex foam also increases airflow to prevent you from heating up while you sleep.