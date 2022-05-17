Cue the music because it's almost time to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 online. Fox's reality competition series returns after a three-year hiatus induced primarily by the pandemic. Dance is back!

SYTYCD season 17 start time, channel So You Think You Can Dance season 17 premieres Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

SYTYCD season 17 features a completely new judges' panel. The show welcomes back former contestant and choreographer Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. But one familiar face will grace the stage: host Cat Deeley is back.

The first few episodes focus on auditions, as highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcase their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

Dancers who make it onto the show will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.

Here's everything you need to know to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 from anywhere

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss So You Think You Can Dance season 17 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 online in the US

In the U.S., So You Think You Can Dance season 17 premieres Wednesday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best cable alternative streaming services available.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Check out the service with one of Sling's variety of deals and discounts.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Fubo has a seven-day free trial.

After airing on Fox, So You Think You Can Dance season 17 episodes will be available to stream on Hulu.

How to watch So You Think You Can Dance season 17 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Bad news for dance lovers in other regions: So You Think You Can Dance season 17 does not seem to be airing on any channels in the UK, Canada or Australia.

These three countries have or used to have their own versions of SYTYCD and have not generally aired the U.S. edition.

