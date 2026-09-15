How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 online from anywhere
Amber Glenn, Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. have serious dance pedigree
Just hand her the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy already. Three-time U.S. national champion and Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Amber Glenn is switching the ice rink for the ballroom in “Dancing with the Stars" 2026, and it's hard to see how anybody else gets a look-in. Then again...
Here's how to watch “Dancing with the Stars" season 35 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Dancing with the Stars" S35 premieres on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC in the U.S..
• Stream — Hulu (next day)
• International — Disney+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
"The Rookie" star Jenna Dewan started out as a backing dancer for Janet Jackson before finding fame through "Step Up" and "Take the Lead", and "Glee" favorite Harry Shum Jr. starred in that iPod ad and once toured with Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott. Both deeply impressive CVs.
Julia Stiles could be dark horse, because you'd suspect that the "10 Things I Hate About You" star-turned-director wouldn't willingly make a fool of herself on national television. The reunion between Tatyana Ali and her erstwhile "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Alfonso Ribeiro should be fun, the duo having played siblings Ashley and Carlton Banks on the cult sitcom.
There are 16 couples in all, while Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are once again on presenting duty, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judging. There are a couple of new and returning faces, however, in Adele Zaikman (winner of the inaugural season of "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro"), and Sharna Burgess, who stepped away in 2021.
Read on as we explain how to watch "Dancing with the Stars" season 35 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the list of couples and a teaser.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 in the U.S.
In the U.S., "Dancing with the Stars" season 35 premieres on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 15.
Another episode will air at the same time the following day, after which one episode will come out each week — at 8 p.m. ET/PT each Tuesday.
Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu a day after airing.
Watch 'Dancing with the Stars' S35 on Hulu now
A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to season 35 of "Dancing with the Stars," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults."
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when traveling. Read on for all the details.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dancing with the Stars" 2026 on your preferred service?
You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Dancing with the Stars" S35 from abroad.
How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 in Canada
"Dancing with the Stars" S35 is available to watch on Disney+ in Canada, starting with the premiere at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 15.
Episodes land at the same time each week, the sole exception being Episode 2, which will land at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 16. Prices start at CA$8.99/month.
Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.
Can I watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 in the U.K. or Australia?
"Dancing with the Stars" doesn't air outside North America.
If you're currently in the U.K. or Australia for work or on vacation from the U.S. or Canada, you can still catch "DWTS" 2026 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 — Need to Know
'Dancing with the Stars' S35 teaser
Who's in the 'Dancing with the Stars' S35 cast?
Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik
Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess
Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten
Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy
Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach
Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov
Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart
Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas
Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman
Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong
Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills
Jackson Olson & Emma Slater
Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson
Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson
Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa
Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold
What is the 'Dancing with the Stars' S35 episode schedule?
The "Dancing with the Stars" 2026 episode count is yet to be revealed at time of writing, and the past three seasons of the show spanned 12, 10 and 11 episodes respectively.
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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