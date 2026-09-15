Just hand her the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy already. Three-time U.S. national champion and Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Amber Glenn is switching the ice rink for the ballroom in “Dancing with the Stars" 2026, and it's hard to see how anybody else gets a look-in. Then again...

Here's how to watch “Dancing with the Stars" season 35 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 date & streaming info "Dancing with the Stars" S35 premieres on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC in the U.S..

• Stream — Hulu (next day)

• International — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"The Rookie" star Jenna Dewan started out as a backing dancer for Janet Jackson before finding fame through "Step Up" and "Take the Lead", and "Glee" favorite Harry Shum Jr. starred in that iPod ad and once toured with Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Missy Elliott. Both deeply impressive CVs.

Julia Stiles could be dark horse, because you'd suspect that the "10 Things I Hate About You" star-turned-director wouldn't willingly make a fool of herself on national television. The reunion between Tatyana Ali and her erstwhile "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" co-star Alfonso Ribeiro should be fun, the duo having played siblings Ashley and Carlton Banks on the cult sitcom.

There are 16 couples in all, while Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are once again on presenting duty, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judging. There are a couple of new and returning faces, however, in Adele Zaikman (winner of the inaugural season of "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro"), and Sharna Burgess, who stepped away in 2021.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Dancing with the Stars" season 35 online from anywhere. Scroll down for the list of couples and a teaser.

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Dancing with the Stars" season 35 premieres on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, September 15.

Another episode will air at the same time the following day, after which one episode will come out each week — at 8 p.m. ET/PT each Tuesday.

Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu a day after airing.

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to access your favorite streamer when traveling. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Dancing with the Stars" 2026 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Dancing with the Stars" S35 is available to watch on Disney+ in Canada, starting with the premiere at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 15.

Episodes land at the same time each week, the sole exception being Episode 2, which will land at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 16. Prices start at CA$8.99/month.

Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.

Can I watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 35 in the U.K. or Australia?

"Dancing with the Stars" doesn't air outside North America.

If you're currently in the U.K. or Australia for work or on vacation from the U.S. or Canada, you can still catch "DWTS" 2026 by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 — Need to Know

'Dancing with the Stars' S35 teaser

Meet the Season 35 Cast | Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the 'Dancing with the Stars' S35 cast? Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills Jackson Olson & Emma Slater Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

What is the 'Dancing with the Stars' S35 episode schedule? The "Dancing with the Stars" 2026 episode count is yet to be revealed at time of writing, and the past three seasons of the show spanned 12, 10 and 11 episodes respectively.

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