Google Pixel 6 price just tipped in new ad — and it’s good news

The Google Pixel 6 will be officially announced October 19 at Google’s Pixel event, but it looks like one retailer has let some key details slip early.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6’s price and release date have reportedly been confirmed in a German retail ad. It’s a bit complicated, but apparently a promotional booklet from retailer Saturn shows that the Pixel 6 will have a starting price of €649.

This rumor lines up with previous reports around the Pixel 6 pricing. For comparison, the regular iPhone 13 starts at €899 for the 128GB model in Germany, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at €1,250.

We’ve also heard that the Google Pixel 6 U.S. pricing will be $749 from the Pixel 6 from previous leaks, which would be less than the $799 iPhone 13. Unfortunately, this ad doesn’t mention the Pixel 6 Pro price, but we’ve heard that it could cost €899 in Europe and $1,049 or $1,099 in the U.S.

Interestingly, the German retailer’s promotion includes a fresh set of Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700 for those who pre-order the phone from October 19 to October 27. Based on this, the official Pixel 6 release date could be October 27.

(Image credit: Sonicity)

The Google Pixel 6 has a lot of buzz around it because it’s the first Android phone from Google with its own custom Tensor chip. This SoC should the Pixel 6 series with AI, computational photography and a wide range of tasks. Essentially, Google is taking control of its own destiny while ditching Qualcomm in an effort to make one of the best Android phones yet.

Based on a Google Pixel 6 specs leak from earlier this week, we expect the Pixel 6 to feature 6.4-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a dual lens rear camera with 50MP and 12MP lenses, an 8MP selfie cam, a 4,614 mAh battery, and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.71-inch OLED 120Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 12MP selfie cam, and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We also expect a triple rear camera with 50MP, 12MP, and 48MP lenses, plus 4x zoom.

It won’t be long now before we get all the details official from Google, but in the meantime visit our Google Pixel 6 hub for all of the latest leaks and rumors ahead of the big Pixel event.