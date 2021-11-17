Google Pixel 6 gaming — 31 apps that are optimized for Google’s latest phones

As we continue to learn more about the Google Pixel 6, it turns out that the new Game Dashboard feature in Android 12 (which currently exclusive to the Pixel 6) has some games that are better optimized for its features. Optimized games basically let you favor performance or battery life, telling the Pixel 6 which to prioritize for gameplay.

So if you want the highest framerates and best graphics, you can have that. Or, if you want your Pixel 6's battery to go for as long as possible, you can go that route. The Play Store currently lists 31 games optimized for the Pixel 6, with Google encouraging more app makers to take advantage of the new Game Mode developer tools that tap into this optimization.

Considering the countless games on the Play Store, 31 titles may seem like a drop in a vast ocean. But all things have to start somewhere, and some of the games on this list are pretty major.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Some users — including Tom's Guide staff — have seen an "Optimized for Pixel 6" carousel in the Games tab of the Play Store, which is where this list comes from. So without further ado, here are the games that have been optimized for the Pixel 6.

8 Ball Pool NBA 2K20 Asphalt 9: Legends Parchisi Star Online Car Parking Multiplayer Raid: Shadow Legends Carrom Pool: Disc Game Real Cricket 2020 Clash of Clans Roblox FIFA Soccer Saint Seiya Awakening: Nights of the Zodiac Gardenscapes Score! Hero 2022 Happy Color: Color by Number Scrabble GO-Classic Word Game Hearthstone Shadow Flight 2 Idle Heroes Standoff 2 League of Legends: Wild Rift Summoners War Ludo Club: Fun Dice Game Talking Tom Hero Dash Magic Tiles 3 Temple Run 2 Marvel Contest of Champions Words with Friends 2 Minecraft World of Tanks Blitz Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Game Dashboard is currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We're unclear as to when exactly Google will open up this functionality to previous-gen Pixels, since all we know is that "select" devices will gain access to the feature later this year.

We also don't know what other phone makers are planning to add Game Dashboard besides Samsung. That said, this new Game Mode API could be quite the boon for the best gaming phones, offering an OS-level optimization tool for games. We'll just have to see how things turn out.