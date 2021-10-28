Trending

Best Google Pixel 6 deals — get Google's new phone for next to nothing

By

Today's best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

pixel 6 and pixel 6 pro in hand with tree in background
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google's new flagships are now available in stores. To celebrate the occasion, retailers are offering a fresh batch of Google Pixel 6 deals. These early deals take  hundreds off Google's new phones. (We expect to see more promos as Black Friday deals ramp up). 

The Google Store, Verizon, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers with Pixel 6 promos. However, one of the best Pixel 6 deals so far comes from T-Mobile, which is offering the device for the grand sum of $0 with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, Verizon is knocking up to $700 off when you switch and trade-in your old phone.  

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased for $599.99 and $899.99, respectively. Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships. You can also buy the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro through Pixel Pass; we've broken down what is Pixel Pass and if it's worth it

Best Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6 Verizon

Google Pixel 6: up to $700 off @ Verizon
Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 ATT

Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ AT&T
AT&T is one of the first wireless carriers with Pixel 6 deals. Currently, the carrier is taking $200 off for a final price of $539.99. (No trade-in required). The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 T-Mobile

Google Pixel 6: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile
The Magenta network has the most aggressive Pixel 6 deals we've seen. Trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan and you'll get a free Pixel 6 (up to $900 off). Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Xfinity

Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile
Pixel 6 deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. On November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. 

View Deal
Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds Best Buy

Pixel 6 w/ free Pixel Buds: $599 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is now offering Pixel 6 deals of its own. Plus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase of either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. 

View Deal
Unlocked Google Pixel 6

Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google
Free Pixel Buds A-Series: If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 deals — the Google Store has its new flagship from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). As a bonus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value). You'll have to add the buds to your cart manually during the checkout process. 

View Deal

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 ATT

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
AT&T is also offering Pixel 6 Pro deals. Currently, the carrier is taking up to $700 off with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 Pro will get 50% off any Google branded accessories.  

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Pro Verizon

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off @ Verizon
Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 Pro if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $1,000 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Pro T-Mobile

Google Pixel 6 Pro: free with trade-in @ T-Mobile
The Un-carrier network is taking up to $900 off Pixel 6 Pro preorders when you trade in an eligible device and sign up for T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan. Don't want a Magenta Max plan? Sign up for any T-Mobile plan and you'll get up to $450 off. 

View Deal
Google Pixel 6 Pro Xfinity

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $200 off @ Xfinity Mobile
Pixel 6 Pro deals are coming to Xfinity Mobile. Starting on November 10, new and existing customers who purchase an eligible 5G device (including any of the new Pixel 6 phones) will get $200 off. This deal will be valid through January 10, 2022. 

View Deal
Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro

Unlocked Pixel 6 Pro: from $899 @ Google
Free Pixel Buds A-Series: If you're looking for unlocked Pixel 6 Pro preorders, the Google Store has its new flagship from $899 (or $37.46/month over 24 months). As a bonus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value). You'll have to add the buds to your cart manually during the checkout process. 

View Deal
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.