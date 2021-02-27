Our long, bright-white nightmare is finally over: You can learn how to use Facebook Dark Mode on Android, iPhone and desktop.

Facebook users have been clamoring for a Dark Mode option for years. Facebook Dark Mode replaces the bright, white interface on the mobile app and website with a black background. Some people find it easier to read and believe it causes less strain to their eyes. Dark Mode also consumes less battery power.

After testing the look with beta users last year, the social media giant made Dark Mode available to everyone.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to enable Facebook Dark Mode on your device.

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on Android

1. Open and log into the Facebook app.

2. Tap the three lines/"hamburger" icon in the top menu bar.

(Image credit: Facebook)

3. Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy.

4. Tap Dark Mode.

5. Tap the On button.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Success! You've turned on Facebook Dark Mode on Android.

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on iPhone

1. Open and log into the Facebook app.

2. Tap the three lines/"hamburger" icon in the bottom menu bar.

3. Scroll down and tap on Settings & Privacy.

(Image credit: Facebook)

4. Tap Dark Mode.

5. Tap the On button.

(Image credit: Facebook)

You've enabled Facebook Dark Mode on iPhone.

How to use Facebook Dark Mode on desktop

1. Log into Facebook.com

2. Click on the down arrow icon in the top right corner of the menu bar.

3. Click on Display & Accessibility.

(Image credit: Facebook dark mode on desktop step 1)

4. Click the On option under Dark Mode.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Facebook should now display in Dark Mode. You can follow these steps to turn off dark mode again, if you choose.