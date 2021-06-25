Facebook has added the ability to hide Likes and other reactions, a useful feature if you don’t want other users to see how people are reacting to your posts — or if you want to clean up the UI by hiding reaction counts on posts from other accounts.

This is on top of Facebook’s existing option to hide your Page Likes, which blocks other users from seeing which artists, restaurants, local attractions, media accounts or humor pages you follow.

In this guide on how to hide Likes on Facebook, we’ll show you how to both hide reaction counts and block anyone from seeing your Page Likes.

There’s a different process for hiding each ‘type’ of Like, namely reactions and Page Likes, so we’ve split the guide up into two. Weirdly, at the time of writing it seems that you can only hide reaction Likes through the mobile Facebook app, while hiding Page Likes needs the desktop version.

Don’t worry, though, as hiding Facebook Likes is easy to do in both cases. And you can always switch back later if you decide you want Likes to be visible again.

How to hide Likes on Facebook: Hide reaction counts

1. In the mobile Facebook app, open 'Settings' by tapping the three-line icon.

2. Scroll down to and tap 'Settings & Privacy,' then 'Settings.'

3. Under 'Preferences,' tap 'Reaction preferences.'

4. To hide Likes and other reactions on posts from other accounts, tap the toggle for 'On posts from others.' To hide Likes and reactions on your own posts, so other users can’t see them, tap the toggle for 'On your posts.'

How to hide Likes on Facebook: Hide Page Likes

1. Open Facebook in a desktop browser, then navigate to your profile page and click 'More.'

2. Select 'Likes' from the menu.

3. Click the submenu button on the right — it’s the lowest of the two 3-dot buttons — then click 'Edit the Privacy of your Likes.'

4. This brings up a list of categories. Select a category that covers the Page or Pages you want to hide your Like for by clicking the corresponding globe icon.

5. Click 'Only me.' This ensures that no-one else can see if you’ve liked a Page in that category, though you can also allow friends to see your Page Likes without making them fully public.

6. Repeat steps 4-5 for any other categories you want to make private, then click 'Close.'

