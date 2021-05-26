Facebook Dark Mode just vanished — here's what Facebook says about it

Some Facebook users are seeing the light today (May 26). And they're none too pleased about it.

A significant number of users are taking to social media to report that they no longer have access to the Dark Mode feature in Facebook. That's the view that swaps in a dark background in lieu of a white interface, which some people find easier to read. Dark Mode can also consume less battery life.

Jump on Twitter right now, and it won't take you long to find users complaining that Dark Mode on Facebook is unavailable. Most of the tweets noting that Dark Mode was gone began appearing at around 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Dark mode has vanished from the iOS Facebook app. My eyes… MY EYES!! pic.twitter.com/3HilleqEhLMay 24, 2021 See more

Dark Mode hasn't disappeared from everyone's phone. We've checked among Tom's Guide staffers and everyone we've surveyed has been able to turn on Dark Mode on their iPhone or Android device.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing certain features on Facebook's Android app," a Facebook spokesperson told Tom's Guide. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that the problem has flared up. On May 5, some Android users reported a similar issue with Dark Mode in Facebook.

Facebook's response suggests there's a fix on the way, so the best course of action sounds like waiting for the return of Dark Mode.

Normally, you can activate Facebook's Dark Mode by going to the hamburger icon menu in the mobile app, selecting Settings & Privacy and heading to Dark Mode.

In the meantime, if you're having a problem with Dark Mode on Facebook, let us know on the comments.