iOS 26's new Liquid Glass icons are here — how to enable them on your iPhone

iOS 26 introduces Liquid Glass icons, one of Apple's biggest design changes in over a decade. These new transparent icons give your iPhone's homescreen a translucent, minimalist look that lets your wallpaper show through.

Instead of the usual solid app icons, Liquid Glass creates a layered effect that adapts to your surroundings and changes between light and dark environments automatically.

The feature is available now in the iOS 26 public beta and will roll out to everyone when the final version launches later on this year.

Setting up Liquid Glass icons is straightforward and only takes a few taps in your settings. Whether you want a completely clear look or prefer to keep some color, you can customize the transparency level to match your aesthetic.

Here's how to enable Liquid Glass icons on your iPhone.

1. Download iOS 26 public beta first (Image: © Tom's Guide) You'll need iOS 26 Beta installed on your iPhone to access Liquid Glass icons. Since the feature is currently only available in the public beta, you'll need to download that version first. The full iOS 26 release is expected in September, but the beta gives you early access to test the new design. Make sure your iPhone is compatible with iOS 26 before attempting to download the beta software.

2. Access the homescreen customization menu (Image: © Tom's Guide) Long-press anywhere on your iPhone's homescreen or lockscreen until you see options appear. Tap the Edit button that appears in the top-left corner of your screen, then the Customize menu option. This opens the menu where you can change your homescreen appearance and access the new Liquid Glass options.

3. Select your preferred Liquid Glass style (Image: © Tom's Guide) There should now be a menu at the bottom of your screen showing Light, Dark, Tinted, and Clear options. Tap Clear to access the Liquid Glass settings. This is where you'll find all the transparency options for your app icons.

4. Switch between Liquid Glass modes (Image: © Tom's Guide) Select from the three Liquid Glass options: Clear Light, Clear Dark, or Clear Auto. Clear Light makes icons completely transparent, while Clear Dark keeps some original colors with the glass effect. Choose Clear Auto to automatically switch between light and dark modes based on the time of day.

5. Change back to regular icons anytime (Image: © Tom's Guide) To return to normal app icons, repeat the same steps by long-pressing your homescreen, tapping Edit, and selecting Default. You can experiment with different looks until you find what works best for your wallpaper and personal style.

