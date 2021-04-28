Knowing how to change password on Facebook is essentially best practice for the social network. As a repository of your personal details, photos, contacts and all manner of other identifying data, your account is something you’re going to want to keep extremely safe.

Ideally, then, you’ll not only use a tough-to-crack password, but you’ll also be ready to update it in the event that your account, your email or Facebook itself is maliciously compromised.

In this guide we’ll show you exactly how to change password on Facebook, using either the desktop site or the mobile app.

How to change password on Facebook on PC and Mac

1. Click the “Account” icon in the top-right corner of Facebook. It’s a small downwards-pointing arrow.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Click “Settings & privacy,” then “Settings.” This will take you to the General Account Settings page.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click “Security and login” in the left sidebar. Then, under “Login,” click “Change password.”

(Image credit: Future)

4. Type in your current password, then type the new password you want in the “New” and “Retype new” fields. Depending on your cookies and auto-save settings, your current password may already be filled in.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Click “Save Changes” to save your new password, which you can use from now on.

(Image credit: Future)

How to change password on Facebook on Android and iOS

1. In the Facebook app, open the main menu by tapping the icon on the far right of the toolbar.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down and tap on “Settings & Privacy,” then tap “Settings.”

(Image credit: Future)

3. In the Security section, tap “Security and login.” This will open up a new sub-menu. Under “Login,” tap “Change password.”

(Image credit: Future)

4. Enter your current password, type your new password, then retype your new password in the respective fields.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap “Update Password” to save your new password. And with that you're done: you now know how to change password on Facebook on desktop and mobile.

What if I’ve forgotten my current Facebook password?

If you can’t remember your current Facebook password, and your computer doesn’t auto-fill it for you, an alternative way to change your password is to go through the password reset process. Here’s how:

1. On PC and Mac, follow steps 1 though 3 as they’re given above. On Android and iOS, again follow steps 1 through 3. You’ll need to be on the settings page on which you’d enter and retype a new password.

2. Click “Forgotten your password?” on PC/Mac, or “Forgotten password?” on Android/iOS. You’ll be prompted to send a code to reset your password to the email account associated with your account.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click “Continue” or “Next” to send the code to your email address. Without closing Facebook, retrieve the code from your inbox. It may take a few minutes to arrive.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Back in Facebook, enter the code and hit “Continue” or “Next.” You can now enter your new password. Click or tap “Continue” or “Next” to finalize the reset and start using your new password.

(Image credit: Future)

More Facebook tips

How to make your own Facebook avatar | How to download Facebook | How to use Facebook Dark Mode on Android, iPhone and desktop | How to send a GIF in Facebook Messenger