If you're trying to find how to get dark mode on Snapchat, you've come to the right place. Because the team at Tom's Guide has been poking around in our phones trying to figure it out.

And we've got different answers for you, depending on what kind of phone you use. If you're on an iPhone, you're in luck, as we've got six (well, technically five) simple steps to get your Snapchat looking darker than your local goth clique.

The frustrating part is that right now we're having trouble getting dark mode to work on Android devices. So we're going to keep working to figure out how to make it work.

We don't know why Snapchat hasn't officially released dark mode for Android. There's no real explanation out there, as it's on practically every other app. What's the big snapping holdup, Snapchat?

Dark mode for Snapchat makes all the sense in the world, as it's too cool and sneaky of an app to only have light mode. The good news for iPhone users is that you can have Snapchat either mirror your device's light/dark mode setting or set it to always be in dark mode.

I've already chosen the latter for my Snapchat, as dark mode just looks right. I wonder why they didn't build it in Dark mode like this originally, as Discord was always kind of in Dark mode.

How to get dark mode on Snapchat (iPhone)

1. Tap your profile photo in Snapchat in the top left corner.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

2. Tap the gear icon in the top right corner.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

3. Scroll down on the Settings screen.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

4. Tap App Appearance.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

5. You can tap Always Dark, or as mentioned above you can tap Match System. The latter will change you to dark mode whenever iOS is in dark mode, and go back to light mode in similar fashion.

(Image credit: Snapchat)

Congrats, your Snapchat is now in dark mode. We'll get back to you on Android once we figure out how to make it work.

(Image credit: Snapchat)