Free Netflix VPNs: are they worth downloading and which ones are good?

A free Netflix VPN is tempting thing – you’ll get access to huge content libraries from around the world without spending a penny. However, is it actually possible to get a free VPN for Netflix that rivals the functionality of a paid-for service? That’s what we’re going to find out.

Firstly, a VPN – or virtual private network – is a piece of software that encrypts and anonymizes your internet connection by sending it through its own servers. While VPNs used to be primarily downloaded for security purposes, in recent years more mainstream uses have become popular. One of those is accessing geo-blocked streaming content.

How does a free Netflix VPN work?

Netflix and other providers deliver different shows and movies to people living in certain countries, and you may find that what you want to watch isn’t available – even if you pay for a subscription. Some free Netflix VPNs can get you access to this by routing your connection through a server that’s in a country of your choice, therefore fooling Netflix into providing you content locked to that region.

However, Netflix actively tries to stop this, and many VPNs can’t fool the streaming provider – unfortunately that includes nearly all free services. Also, using a VPN to access restricted content does breach Netflix's terms and conditions, so you'll be doing so at your own risk...

Some providers like ExpressVPN can access Netflix's geo-blocked content without being detected, but are premium services. However, ExpressVPN does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee that functions like a full free trial – head over to Express's website to claim that and the three free months eligible for Tom’s Guide readers.

The downsides of free Netflix VPNs

There’s a magical combination of speed, server variety and a large data limit that you need in order to make a great free Netflix VPN – and that’s not to mention having to be able to actually unblock the streaming site to begin with. Sadly, there’s not a free service available that can cover all the bases.

Every free VPN is limited in some way, and many simply fail because they just can't access Netflix. Even the best free security-focused VPN has drawbacks that make watching Netflix for free difficult or even impossible.

However, there are ways to access geo-locked Netflix content with a VPN without paying a penny.

How can you watch Netflix with a VPN for free?

You’ve got three options. Firstly, you can take a chance with a free Netflix VPN that’s been known to work. While the streaming provider is always updating and blocking more IP addresses associated with VPNs (and free services aren’t kept as up to date as paid ones), some have been known to work. It’s worth a try, as if it doesn’t work you still haven’t lost out. Then, if you’ve used up your data allowance or want a better service, you can upgrade to a paid plan or move on.

Secondly, you can go with a VPN that offers a free trial. These will give you full access for a short time – and that usually means thousands of servers and unthrottled speeds. You may have to input payment details, but you won’t be charged for the duration, which is usually a matter of days. That’s perfect if you just want to watch a couple of exclusive films over the course of a weekend, or if you want to access what you’re used to back home when you’re on a short trip abroad.

Thirdly, you can take advantage of the money-back guarantees most providers offer. Ranging from 30 to 45 days, these do require you to make a payment, but you’re guaranteed a refund for any reason within the time period – and with these you can get the very best VPNs without worrying about spending too much cash.

Out of the three, a money-back guarantee provides you with the most flexibility and will allow you to stream overseas Netflix for a month before cancelling or choosing to pay – plenty of time to trial the service, or give you cover for a mid-length holiday.

The best free Netflix VPNs

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

1. ProtonVPN

Unlimited data is useful – if you can get it working

Unlimited data

Some success accessing Netflix Japan

Throttled speeds

ProtonVPN is an good VPN provider, standing out from the crowd by offering unlimited data for free users. Compared to the likes of Windscribe, TunnelBear and Hotspot Shield that's great news. However, speeds are throttled, so you won't be streaming anything in HD.

ProtonVPN in no way guarantees Netflix access to its free users, and with just three servers available you haven't got a huge choice. Those servers are, however, in excellent Netflix locations – Japan, the Netherlands and the US – and we had some success in accessing Japanese Netflix (but we can't say that'll work for long or for everyone).

While ProtonVPN is one of the best free Netflix VPNs, unfortunately it's simply not reliable. It's definitely worth a shot, especially if you want to access Netflix Japan, but it can't match the speeds and unblocking power of ProtonVPN's paid-for plan – let alone the very best services elsewhere on the market.

2. Windscribe

Free version has been known to access Netflix

Up to 10Gb monthly limit

Great connection speeds

No guarantee of accessing Netflix

Windscribe's free service is one of the best, and it combines a number of premium features not often seen given away for nothing – a firewall, 10 servers, a choice between IPsec/IKEv2 and OpenVPN, and 10Gb of data available every month.

However, what free users aren't privy to is Windscribe's 'Windflix' servers – connections that are dedicated to giving access to blocked Netflix locations.

That doesn't mean you'll 100% not be able to access Netflix though, and with 10 servers available you've got a good selection to choose from. Also, seeing as it's totally free to sign up, even if Windscribe can't get you access to Netflix you won't lose out on any money – and it's super-quick to install, too, so it's worth a go.

The best free trial VPNs for Netflix

1. Surfshark

The best cheap VPN also offers a 7-day trial

Full Netflix access for $1.99/mo

Genuine free trial

Excellent apps for all devices

Not hugely configurable

Surfshark is one of our favourite services on the market, not only because it's the best cheap VPN, but also thanks to its genuinely free 7-day trial. It's fast, easy to use and affordable – what more could you want?

It can be a little complex to access Surfshark's free trial, though, so we'll outline what you need to do.

The free trial is only available on mobile, so you'll have to sign up with your phone. Once you've done that, you should be offered a 7-day free trial. Accept that, and then you'll be able to use your account on any device.

However, a better option is taking advantage of Surfshark's 30-day money-back guarantee. While you'll have a pay a small amount upfront, you'll have a full month to get to know the service and work out if it's for you. If it's not, you'll be able to get a full refund no questions asked.

If you want the cheapest way to access over 15 Netflix libraries around the world plus a free trial to boot, Surfshark is the answer.

2. NordVPN

Security-focused VPN veteran is free for 7 days

Great Netflix unblocking

Security-focused experience

Good connection speeds

Mobile apps can be awkward

Another excellent option for accessing Netflix for free is security giant NordVPN. Known for its powerful encryption, strong stance on privacy and great usability, it also offers a 7-day free trial in much the same way as Surfshark.

When signing up on mobile you'll be able to nab a free trial which you can then use over all your devices.

Again, though, it's probably easier and more user-friendly to make the most of the 30-day money-back guarantee. While you will have to pay upfront (you could just go for the shortest plan if you want), you'll have a full month to trial Nord's full VPN service. You might even find that you use it enough to justify the cost.

The best free Netflix VPN money-back guarantees

1. ExpressVPN

The most powerful VPN on the market has money-back guarantee

Top-class Netflix unblocking

Excellent apps

Great customer support

Pay before you try (but you can get it back)

We're going to say it – ExpressVPN is the best provider on the market today. Excellent unblocking power, class-leading security, great support and excellent apps all come together to make a VPN package that's yet to be beaten.

Express also offers a generous 30-day money-back guarantee that means you can take advantage of all its features for a month with no risk (although we wouldn't blame you if you stuck with them afterwards).

During those 30 days you'll have full access to the whole ExpressVPN experience, and be able to unblock pretty much any Netflix library you can find – it tops both our Netflix VPN and our streaming VPN lists for a reason. However, you'll also be able to stay secure online and cover up to five of your devices simultaneously.

If you're after the best free Netflix VPN, look no further than ExpressVPN.

2. Cyberghost

Streaming VPN offers huge money-back guarantee

Specialised for streaming and torrenting

Massive 45-day guarantee

Tons of servers

Experience is slightly unpolished

CyberGhost rounds off this free Netflix VPN guide with its mega 45-day money-back guarantee – if you think 30 days is too measly, you'll get another 50% here.

As a specialised streaming and torrenting VPN, you're in safe hands if you want to access Netflix libraries from around the world. Also, a CyberGhost feature we really love is its filtering system – when exploring servers, you can choose to see which are best for streaming Netflix or other providers, or even best for torrenting.

However, while you'll have a great selection of servers, the CyberGhost experience isn't quite up to scratch with the rest. It is fairly cheap, though, so if you're willing to make a few sacrifices and want 45 days before having to give over your cash for good, it could be an excellent choice.

