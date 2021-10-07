AirPods Max get massive $100 discount in rare Apple sale

If you can't wait for this year's Apple Black Friday deals to begin, Adorama has some rare Apple discounts you can take advantage of right now. Through October 11, it has the AirPods Max, AirTag, and new iPad mini on sale.

Currently, you can get the AirPods Max on sale for $449 at Adorama. That's $100 off and their lowest price ever. (It even beats Amazon's current $489 sale price). But that's not the only deal currently available at Adorama. The retailer is now offering some of the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Adorama

Lowest price ever! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Adorama has the AirPods Max on sale for $449, which is $100 off and their lowest price ever. It even beats Amazon's $489 sale price.View Deal

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 @ Adorama

Lowest price ever! The Apple AirTag is a small, button-shaped device that can be attached to a wide array of accessories, such as your wallet or keys. Using the Find My app on your iPhone, the AirTag then uses its built-in Bluetooth and ultra wideband connectivity to help you find it (and the accessory it's attached to) when it's been misplaced. Rarely on sale, it's now $10 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

8.3" iPad mini 2021: was $499 now $474 @ Adorama

The new iPad mini was the star of Apple's September keynote. It features an all new thin bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Adorama has it on sale for $474, which is its second-lowest price to date. View Deal

The Editor's Choice Apple AirTag is a small, button-shaped device that can be attached to a wide array of accessories, such as your wallet or keys. Using the Find My app on your iPhone, the AirTag then uses Bluetooth and ultra wideband connectivity to help you find it (and the accessory it's attached to) when it's been misplaced.

Meanwhile, the Editor's Choice iPad mini 6 was the star of Apple's September keynote. In addition to its new edge-to-edge screen, it also sports a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 2266 x 1488 resolution. (The older iPad mini has a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 display). The new tablet also gets a current-gen A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same processor powering the new iPhone 13. It's been on sale for $459 at both Walmart and Amazon, but right now Adorama has the best deal.

Finally, the Editor's Choice AirPods Max are Apple's premium headphones. In our AirPods Max review, we found Apple’s wireless headphones to offer excellent sound. The inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio — basically surround sound for headsets — really impresses in particular. In fact, you could count them among the best noise-canceling headphones and even the best headphones overall.