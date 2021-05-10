Best cell phone plans for seniors in 2021

The best cell phone plans for seniors at a glance 1. Best overall value - Mint Mobile

The best cell phone plans for seniors offer you the ability to save money or get a unique discount on your monthly wireless service. Whether you need something cheap or a plan that's got all of the bells and whistles, seniors have a surprising amount of choices.

Some of these offers aren't restricted to just seniors, but others require you to prove your age to secure a lowered price. Despite this, many of the best cell phone plans for seniors are available to everyone, despite their age.

For example, deals from Mint Mobile or Ultra Mobile's pay-as-you-go package, are two plans that, while not aimed at seniors, perfectly fit the needs of many in this category. On the other hand, when it comes to senior cell phone plans specifically targeted at shoppers over a certain age, many have residency requirements. (Both AT&T and Verizon can offer major discounts, but you must prove you live in Florida and that you're over 55.) T-Mobile requires you to be 55 or over, though you can live anywhere to reap the savings from its senior cell phone plan

Here's a closer look at the best cell phone plans for seniors and which deals we think are the best options.

The best cell phone plans for seniors

A great value prepaid plan for seniors

Mint Mobile | 4GB | $15/month - All about the best value price

Mint Mobile is a great way to go if you're simply after a cheap cell phone plan. While there are no specific discounts for seniors, the carrier's 4GB plan will only cost you $15 a month. However, the catch here is that you only get that price for three months. After that, you have to renew for either three, six or 12 months. If you renew for the full year, you'll retain that bargain $12 price tag, but the three- and six-month packages cost more. With this in mind, it's well worth committing to the full year with Mint if you can.



Pros: Very affordable; Decent amount of data

Best pay as you go plan for seniors

Ultra Mobile | 100MB | $3/month - Best pay as you go plan

This is going to be a great option for seniors who don't frequently use their phones. Ultra Mobile's pay-as-you-go plan costs $3 a month and gets you 100 minutes and texts and 100MB of data. That is incredibly limited, but for those who rarely use their phones, this could be a great option. If you know you'll need more data than this, consider Mint's offer.



Pros: Super cheap; Data add-ons are affordable

Best unlimited data plan for seniors

T-Mobile Essentials Unlimited | 2-line plan | $55/month - Best value unlimited senior plan

T-Mobile has a fantastic offer for its senior customers (classified as 55 years and older). You can get two unlimited lines for just $55 a month ($27.50 each). This comes with unlimited data, calls, and texts with no speed restrictions, 3G mobile hotspot data and scam protection. However, you are limited to SD streaming and if you're traveling in Mexico or Canada, you can only use 2G data. You can upgrade to T-Mobile's Magenta plan for $70/month, which is still a senior discount. This will include Netflix, 5G mobile hotspots, and more.



Pros: Affordable price; No annual contract; 5G at no extra cost

Verizon's senior unlimited promotion

Verizon | 55+ Unlimited plan | $60/month or $80 for two lines - The best Verizon plan for seniors

This Verizon promotion is exclusively available to those over 55, paying with auto payments, and living in Florida. Yes, that's a niche group but if you fit into it, you can get a truly fantastic offer — one unlimited line for $60 a month or $80 for two lines. This includes unlimited 4G data, calls and texts, unlimited mobile hot-spotting, use when traveling in Mexico and Canada, and more. If you don't fit into this criteria, it isn't a huge jump up in cost for Verizon's unlimited plans.



Pros: Major discount, unlimited 4G data: Unlimited hotspot

AT&T Unlimited 55+ senior plan

AT&T | Unlimited 55+ | $60/month or two lines for $80/month - AT&Ts feature-packed unlimited plan

Like the Verizon promotion above, this deal is exclusively available for those who are over 55 and live in Florida. If you fit this criteria, you can get two unlimited data, calls, and text lines for just $80 a month or one for $60. You'll be able to use your plan in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and 5G service is included at no extra cost. You can also text to more than 120 countries for free, and you'll get spam and fraud call blocking. If you don't live in Florida, AT&T's regular unlimited plans are also a great choice.



Pros: Unlimited 5G data; Discount for Florida residents over 55

Best cell phone plan for seniors with AARP discount

Consumer Cellular | 3GB| $30/month - A plan with AARP discounts

Consumer Cellular offers low prices for everyone regardless of age, but it's especially adept at catering to seniors with flexible data plans where you can chose exactly how much data you want. (Tiers range from 500MB to unlimited.) You can also add a second line of data to your plan, which includes 5G coverage with a compatible phone. AARP members get a 5% discount on top of the low rate. Pros: Monthly discount for AARP members; Flexible data plans

An excellent value promotion without the contract

Boost | Prepaid Plan | $35/month | 10GB data -

A good amount of data from Boost

Boost sits somewhere in the middle of all of these plans, offering a decent data cap at an affordable price. This is very similar to the Mint Mobile offer further up. It's a prepaid plan with no contract, using T-Mobile's network, and while it is quite a bit more expensive than other options, Boost does offer more than double the data.



Pros: Mobile hotspot; 5G-enabled in some cities; No contracts

How to pick the best cell phone plans for seniors

There are a few factors to consider when choosing a cell phone plan aimed at seniors. Most of these plans tend to be more affordable with lower data caps, more flexible, and often offer special benefits.

Some brands, such as AT&T, offer discounted prices for seniors or packages specifically designed for people over a certain age. However, these can require you to live in the state of Florida.

If you don't live in Florida, your best bet is to focus on what you need. Do you need something with a minimal amount of data and low costs? One of the best cell plans for seniors from Mint Mobile, Tello, or Ultra Mobile should be a good fit for you.

Or, on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, T-Mobile offers up unlimited data plans. However, these are going to cost you a fair bit of cash to get. Consumer Cellular has an unlimited plan, too, but at $60 a month, it's one of the pricier options.